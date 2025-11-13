R Madhavan says white women once avoided Indian men but not anymore: ‘Now they think we are entrepreneurs, say hello'

Actor R Madhavan recently recalled that a few years ago, when Indian men travelled abroad, white women would often be cautious around them, assuming they were trying to flirt. He added that this perception has completely changed now. Madhavan will soon be seen in Anshul Sharma’s De De Pyaar De 2

Madhavan reveals

Madhavan spoke about how the perception of male characters on screen has evolved during his appearance on BookMyShow’s Unscripted show on YouTube. He was joined by his De De Pyaar De 2 co-stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Meezan Jafri for the candid conversation.

Madhavan recalled that a few years ago, when Indian men travelled abroad, gori ladkiyan (white women) would often be cautious around them, assuming they wanted to flirt with. He added that this perception has completely changed now. In fact, he joked that white women today are more likely to approach Indian men, believing they’re entrepreneurs.

“Sari gori ladkiyan aise dekhti thi jaise unko line marne aaye hain (When we used to go abroad and go to a bar, all the white women would look at us like we were there to hit on them). Now, it is such that when an Indian enters a space, four white women walk towards us thinking we are some entrepreneur and they want to say hello. I have not seen that Indian in the movies yet,” he said, adding that he wants to see this version of Indian men in the movies.

Speaking about his desire to collaborate with new directors, Madhavan said that with years of experience behind him, he now wants to blend his learnings with a filmmaker’s fresh and refined storytelling approach. “The thing that is getting in my way right now is the filmyness of the industry in terms of the way they think. They all are making stories to please their mentors,” he said.

About Madhavan’s work

Madhavan will soon be seen in Anshul Sharma’s De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to Akiv Ali’s 2019 film De De Pyaar De. The sequel also stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri. The sequel appears to pick up where the first film left off. De De Pyaar De 2 is produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films. It will be released in theatres on 14 November.

He will also be seen in Dhurandhar. Some days back, Ranveer Singh unveiled the first poster featuring actor R Madhavan from Dhurandhar. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared the poster and called Madhavan's character "Charioteer of Karma." Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer, Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Dhurandhar is slated to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025, followed by a premiere on Netflix.