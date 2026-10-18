Rajpal Yadav thanks Supreme Court for allowing him to present his side in cheque bounce case: ‘Got opportunity after 14 years’

Actor Rajpal Yadav on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for presenting his side of the argument in the ongoing cheque bounce case against him.

Rajpal Yadav thanks Supreme Court

Actor Rajpal Yadav at the Supreme Court in connection with a cheque bounce case in which the Court had directed him to deposit ₹2 crore with the Supreme Court registry, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

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While talking to ANI, Rajpal said, "First of all, I want to thank the Supreme Court, because after 14 years, I finally got the opportunity to present my side of the story, and we will follow the Supreme Court's order at any cost. This lawsuit is the most interesting case in Indian history."

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"You've seen one innings for 12 to 14 years, but until the other innings are properly heard, how can this be resolved? If it were a matter of ₹5 crore, it could have been settled. The issue is ₹22 crore— ₹5 crore killed ₹22 crore. And even after killing ₹22 crore, I am a public actor who goes out among the people all over the world. But I said on the first day that three allegations were made against me, that Rajpal committed fraud of ₹5 crore. Rajpal took a loan. Rajpal cheated a businessman. Rajpal doesn't understand how he cheated, given all these checks. I think when there are so many agreements, there is no question of cheating, and someone who has won the hearts of the whole world would commit a ₹5 crore fraud? That's mental," said the actor.

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To present his case during mediation

{{^usCountry}} Rajpal also said he would present his case during mediation in the ongoing cheque bounce case, stressing that he would accept any decision reached after hearing both sides. "Right now, we have the good fortune of mediation (court hearing). I will put my case in mediation; I always want a decision in life, and everyone wants a decision. But whatever decision is made after hearing both sides—that was acceptable before, it is acceptable today, and it will be acceptable tomorrow. One very interesting thing: I want to thank the Supreme Court for saying that there is no drama in court. I have been acting for 42 years, so my stomach is full," said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajpal also said he would present his case during mediation in the ongoing cheque bounce case, stressing that he would accept any decision reached after hearing both sides. "Right now, we have the good fortune of mediation (court hearing). I will put my case in mediation; I always want a decision in life, and everyone wants a decision. But whatever decision is made after hearing both sides—that was acceptable before, it is acceptable today, and it will be acceptable tomorrow. One very interesting thing: I want to thank the Supreme Court for saying that there is no drama in court. I have been acting for 42 years, so my stomach is full," said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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"It has happened, but if this is a drama, then either the Governor is creating drama or the opposing party is. The one creating drama needs to be exposed, because I act in reels and I live in reality. I never play around with reality, because I have had the privilege of doing so much in reels," he added.

Previous appearance at Supreme Court

Earlier this month, Rajpal appeared in person before the Supreme Court after the court’s stern warning over his failure to deposit the amount due in a cheque-bounce case. He told the Court that he would pay ₹2 crore and showed a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore.

A buyer of his property, who is to pay the remaining ₹85 lakh, was also present in court. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed Rajpal to deposit ₹2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant by October 13.

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The case relates to a loan of around ₹5 crore allegedly taken by Rajpal from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata. Seven repayment cheques of ₹1.05 crore each were subsequently dishonoured, leading to the cheque-bounce proceedings. The unpaid amount increased over the years with interest and other charges.

The court had, on October 5, come down heavily on Rajpal for failing to comply with the earlier direction to deposit ₹2 crore. On September 15, it granted him a final two-week opportunity to deposit the amount and submit a concrete repayment plan.