‘Rajpal Yadav wasn't asked to leave Mushtaq Khan's funeral’: Social media creator Nazma Shaikh sets the record straight on viral video

The woman whose videos showed Rajpal Yadav allegedly being asked to leave fellow actor Mushtaq Khan's funeral has now issued a clarification. Social media creator Nazma Shaikh has broken her silence on the controversy after videos surfaced online alleging that he was asked to leave during the prayer meet of actor Mushtaq Khan.

Nazma Shaikh addresses the incident

Rajpal Yadav at Mushtaq Khan's prayer meet.

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Addressing the viral videos and claims circulating online, Nazma said her anger was directed at people taking pictures during the funeral and not at Rajpal Yadav.

On Friday, Nazma shared a video on her social media account, explaining what happened during the prayer meet and burial. She said several reports had created “misconceptions” about the incident and urged people to understand the complete context before drawing conclusions.

In her video, she said, “The reality is that Rajpal bhaiya was very close to Mushtaq Khan. He considered him like an elder brother, and they shared a very close bond. Two hours before Mushtaq Khan’s death, Rajpal Bhaiya was with him. He was also present on the day Mushtaq Khan was taken to the graveyard. He was present at the prayer meet as well….I’m sharing these facts so that people can understand the reality and not be misled by misconceptions.”

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{{^usCountry}} The video appeared to show Nazma speaking with Rajpal Yadav and asking him to leave the premises. But in the new video, Nazma explained that her reaction was towards people who were taking pictures during the funeral without considering the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video appeared to show Nazma speaking with Rajpal Yadav and asking him to leave the premises. But in the new video, Nazma explained that her reaction was towards people who were taking pictures during the funeral without considering the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “My anger was directed towards those people who were there only to click pictures, without understanding the kind of atmosphere they were in. I want to make it very clear that my anger was not directed at Rajpal Bhaiya. It was directed at those who were taking pictures at a time and place where people were there to mourn and pay their respects.”

“I urge my friends in the media not to run misleading narratives. Please understand the complete context and publish the whole truth,” she added.

About Mushtaq Khan's death

Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24 at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after his health deteriorated following a cancer diagnosis. Mushtaq Khan’s son Mohsin Khan said earlier that his father had been battling cancer, which progressed rapidly.

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His last rites were held in Mumbai on September 25, with several members of the film industry, including Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Shehzad Khan, Zaid Darbar, and comedian Sunil Pal, as well as filmmaker Anees Bazmee, arriving to pay their last respects.

(With ANI inputs)