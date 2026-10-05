Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Income Tax searches at her place, calls reports ‘false, malicious’: The search was not pertaining to me

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has issued a statement regarding reports that the Income Tax Department conducted searches at her addresses over financial irregularities. The actor has called the reports ‘malicious and false’, saying she has no Benami property, as claimed in some reports.

Rakul Preet Singh addresses reports of IT searches

Rakul Preet Singh has addressed the IT searches at locations linked to her.

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In a long note Rakul shared on Instagram, the actor addressed some of the news reports about the IT searches at her premises and wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see that there’s a growing trend amongst the self-styled online reporters & some mainstream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let’s therefore set the record straight once and for all. The search was not pertaining to me.”

The actor added that she has been paying her income tax for years and has no illegal remittance. “Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hard work & as a responsible law-abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years. I am not involved in any kind of illegal foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at any time nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle,” wrote Rakul.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the reports that claimed that Rakul’s premises had been ‘raided’ due to suspicion of illegal foreign remittances for film production, she added, “I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business, however big, has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the reports that claimed that Rakul’s premises had been ‘raided’ due to suspicion of illegal foreign remittances for film production, she added, “I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business, however big, has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood.” {{/usCountry}}

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The IT searches at Rakul Preet’s addresses

Last week, reports said the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at 12 locations linked to Rakul and her father-in-law, producer Vashu Bhagnani. TV9 reported that the IT Department launched searches at 12 locations on Monday, September 28, over suspected fund irregularities. They were said to be investigating funds that are allegedly being routed abroad under the guise of financing film projects. Vashu Bhagnani did not respond to queries about the searches.