Ram Kapoor to head back to his Dubai home amid ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict: ‘I cannot delay any further'

Amid rising tensions in Dubai triggered by the ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict, actor Ram Kapoor is planning to head back to Dubai next week to wrap up pending work at his home in Burj Khalifa. Ram Kapoor had flown to Dubai with his wife Gautami Kapoor just two weeks ago, but the couple decided to cut their trip short when the situation escalated.

Ram Kapoor to go back to Dubai In an interview with The Times of India, Ram shared that he is planning to go back to Dubai as there is work underway at his home in the Burj Khalifa. The actor had flown to Dubai with his wife Gautami Kapoor just two weeks ago, but the couple decided to cut their trip short when the situation escalated.

Ram said, “Last time, we were there for about a week. I thought I would come back to Mumbai and wait for things to calm down before starting again. But now I don’t have a choice. My work is still pending, and the situation does not seem likely to resolve anytime soon and appears to be escalating. It could continue for months, or even longer. If that is the case, I cannot delay any further. I will have to go and complete the timelines I had planned, despite the situation."

He explained that the urgency stems from renovation work at his home in the Burj Khalifa, which is currently on hold.

Ram added, “There is work underway at my home in the Burj Khalifa. We received the necessary permissions and have a fixed timeframe within which it needs to be completed, but everything has now come to a standstill. I could request an extension, but we don’t know how long this situation will last. So the idea is to continue with the work and try to finish it as per the original plan. People I know in Dubai are continuing with their lives as much as possible. It’s not an ideal situation, but I am not panicking."

Unlike his previous visit, Ram will be travelling solo this time, with his wife Gautami Kapoor staying back. He will be flying to Dubai on Tuesday after finishing a few things here, and he expects to be there for a couple of weeks. In the interview, Ram mentioned that Dubai is very well organised and “capable of ensuring safety”.

Tense situation in Dubai In February, the US and Israel launched a joint missile strike on Iran, killing their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliatory strikes, Iran targeted American bases across the Middle East, as well as military targets in Israel. This led to airspace closure across the Gulf and the evacuation of all foreign tourists.

Since the US and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on February 28, war has spread across the region and casualties have been reported in countries across the Middle East. The conflict has impacted Gulf countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan.