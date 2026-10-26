Ramayana advance booking crosses 20 crore 10 days before release; Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film sees houseful shows in Telugu

Advance bookings for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One are going steady after a blockbuster start on Dussehra. The pre-sales for the ambitious adaptation began 15 days before its scheduled release, ahead of Diwali. The first day a bumper response for the tickets. The pace his since plateaued, but the momentum remains positive for the big-budget spectacle.

How Ramayana pre-sales are faring

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has got off to a promising start in advance bookings.

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Ramayana has reached the ₹10 crore mark in advance bookings in India alone, selling over 2 lakh tickets for its opening day domestically. Initially, the Hindi version was accounting for almost all of the pre-sales collections, but over the last two days, more Kannada and Telugu shows have begun to open. The Hindi version still accounts for 87% of the film’s advance bookings. The Kannada version, which is now open in around 100 screens, has crossed the ₹1 crore mark, with some centres already reporting up to 80% occupancy for the morning shows. The Telugu shows have opened in only around 10-15 screens, but are still hurtling towards the ₹40 lakh mark.

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What has helped Ramayana’s case is the pre-sales buzz overseas. In North America, the film will have paid previews on November 4, the eve of its release. According to Sacnilk, the film has sold $550K in tickets for those paid previews. In addition, Ramayana has grossed $400K for the release day from overseas territories. This brings the film’s worldwide advance-booking gross to ₹20 crore by the end of October 25, ten days before its release.

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Telugu shows are going houseful already

{{^usCountry}} Only a few regional Ramayana shows have opened for advance bookings so far. The Hindi version is already selling tickets for over 4200 shows across India for day 1. In comparison, the Kannada and Telugu versions have just over 400 shows combined. Yet, the Telugu version is seeing breakneck bookings. According to Sacnilk, four of the 44 Telugu shows are already houseful. On-the-ground tracking indicates that the number across languages may exceed a dozen after accounting for blocked seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only a few regional Ramayana shows have opened for advance bookings so far. The Hindi version is already selling tickets for over 4200 shows across India for day 1. In comparison, the Kannada and Telugu versions have just over 400 shows combined. Yet, the Telugu version is seeing breakneck bookings. According to Sacnilk, four of the 44 Telugu shows are already houseful. On-the-ground tracking indicates that the number across languages may exceed a dozen after accounting for blocked seats. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first part is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.