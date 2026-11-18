Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has continued its impressive run at the Indian box office, taking its total domestic net collection past ₹840 crore. However, the film is facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which has maintained its lead in daily collections.

Ramayana box office collection

Ramayana crosses ₹840 crore net in India.

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On Day 14, Ramayana earned ₹19.55 crore net, according to Sacnilk. With its latest earnings, Ramayana has reached a total India net collection of ₹840.50 crore. The film's day 14 collection came from 21,215 shows across the country. Interestingly, Dhurandhar The Revenge collected ₹20.10 crore on its fourteenth day whilst it was running in theatres from March 19 onwards. The Ranveer Singh-starrer now collected ₹919.52 crore net in India by in first two weeks.

Namit Malhotra on his production

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Earlier this month, Namit spoke to news agency PTI about what he hopes to achieve with the film. "In India, there are a lot of questions like, 'Why are they making the Ramayana when there have been so many Ramayanas? We already know the story.' And I'm like, 'Listen, we're making it because we want to show you the version of this story that you've never seen.' No television show, no street play, no Ram Leela has ever shown you the Ramayana on this scale and with this spectacle that we are making...Much like an Avatar or an Avengers movie or think about Spider-Man or The Odyssey. We're putting Ramayana right up there next to all of those spectacles," Namit said.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the film's global ambitions, Namit added, “If you think about the West, they are the most potent audience for anything that's got a grand epic spectacle. And that's just not how Indian films have been made. So while India makes terrific Indian movies, whether it is 'Baahubali', 'Dhurandhar', or any of the big, super-duper hit films, they are not spectacles the way Hollywood thinks of spectacles. We are first trying to narrow that gap down and saying, 'If you can do it, we can do it too.' There's no reason for us to have any discrepancy. So, every person in Hollywood should acknowledge that India can also do something as good, if not bigger, than what they do.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the film's global ambitions, Namit added, “If you think about the West, they are the most potent audience for anything that's got a grand epic spectacle. And that's just not how Indian films have been made. So while India makes terrific Indian movies, whether it is 'Baahubali', 'Dhurandhar', or any of the big, super-duper hit films, they are not spectacles the way Hollywood thinks of spectacles. We are first trying to narrow that gap down and saying, 'If you can do it, we can do it too.' There's no reason for us to have any discrepancy. So, every person in Hollywood should acknowledge that India can also do something as good, if not bigger, than what they do.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana has seen strong audience interest since its release. The two-part adaptation follows Prince Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sita (Sai Pallavi) during their exile, before Ravana's (Yash) abduction of Sita leads to the battle between good and evil. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Made for a global audience and filmed for IMAX, Part 1 arrived during the Diwali holiday period, while Part 2 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027.