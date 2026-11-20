Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana has broken several box-office records since its release on November 5. The film completed two weeks in theatres with a phenomenal run, but its collections have now started slowing down in India. Despite the dip, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has crossed several major milestones and continues to add to its impressive domestic total.

Ramayana box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film has crossed ₹870 crore at the box office. more less

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According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹13.27 crore on Friday, Day 16, taking its total India net collection to ₹877.02 crore. Its overall occupancy stood at around 20%. On Thursday, the film earned ₹19.35 crore, but collections dropped on Friday.

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The film opened in theatres with ₹64.85 crore on November 5. It witnessed an unprecedented jump during the Diwali holidays, collecting ₹107.50 crore on November 9, a day after Diwali. After its first eight days in theatres, Ramayana had collected ₹564.60 crore at the domestic box office. The film continued its strong run in the second week, earning ₹299.15 crore between Days 9 and 15.

Ramayana becomes second-fastest film to cross ₹ 650 crore in Hindi

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{{^usCountry}} Ramayana has also achieved a major milestone in the Hindi box office. The film crossed the ₹650-crore mark in Hindi net collections in 15 days, becoming the second-fastest film to achieve the feat. It is behind Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which reached the milestone in just nine days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana has also achieved a major milestone in the Hindi box office. The film crossed the ₹650-crore mark in Hindi net collections in 15 days, becoming the second-fastest film to achieve the feat. It is behind Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which reached the milestone in just nine days. {{/usCountry}}

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The film has beaten Pushpa 2, which took 17 days to cross the ₹650-crore mark in Hindi, while Dhurandhar achieved the feat in 23 days. Ramayana has thus joined the list of the fastest Hindi films to reach the milestone.

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Taran Adarsh noted that Ramayana has no major competition at the box office for now and is expected to enjoy a good run for another week. However, the film will face competition from Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 when they release on November 27. He wrote, "#Ramayana [#Hindi version] posts a sensational total in Week 2, following a phenomenal run in its extended Week 1… The film is expected to continue its dominance at the boxoffice this week as well – making it three consecutive weeks without any major opposition. #Ramayana will face competition from #YehPremMolLiya and #GunmaasterG9 next Friday [27 Nov 2026], when its screens, shows, and footfalls will be divided."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. It's second part is scheduled to release in 2028.