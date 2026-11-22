Ramayana hit theatres ahead of Diwali and has been drawing audiences to cinemas ever since. The film released16.25 on November 5, earlier this month. The mythological epic has enjoyed a strong run at the box office, although collections have started to slow down in recent days. Now in its third week, the film has reached day 18, with its latest numbers showing how it is holding up after the festive rush.

Ramayana box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has surpassed ₹920 crore mark in 19 days in theatres. more less

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, by day 18, Ramayana collected ₹35.60 crore net in India across 16,270 shows. The Hindi version contributed ₹26.25 crore from 13,850 shows, while the Malayalam version collected ₹3.40 crore from 869 shows, and the Kannada version earned ₹2.50 crore from 449 shows. Tamil collections stood at ₹2.40 crore across 645 shows, with the Telugu version adding ₹1.05 from 457 shows. The film's net collection stands at ₹942.75 crore.

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Advance bookings for Ramayana began on Dussehra, 15 days ahead of its theatrical release. By the time the film arrived in cinemas, it had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. It opened with ₹64.85 crore in India, giving it the fourth-biggest opening in Bollywood history. The film continued its strong run over the next two days, collecting ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, setting new records for the highest single-day collections in Indian cinema. By the end of its first week, Ramayana had crossed the ₹500-crore mark.

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About Ramayana

{{^usCountry}} Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of Ramayana is among the biggest Indian film projects, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash leading the cast. The first installment, Ramayana: Part 1, also called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend internationally, arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026. The makers also confirmed towards the end of the film that Ramayana: Part 2, which was earlier expected to release in 2027, will now reach in Diwali 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of Ramayana is among the biggest Indian film projects, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash leading the cast. The first installment, Ramayana: Part 1, also called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend internationally, arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026. The makers also confirmed towards the end of the film that Ramayana: Part 2, which was earlier expected to release in 2027, will now reach in Diwali 2028. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Goddess Sita. Yash appears as Ravana, with Ravie Dubey portraying Lakshman. The film's ensemble cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The ambitious project is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. Visual effects studios DNEG and ReDefine are also involved in bringing the epic to life. Nitesh Tiwari, who previously directed films such as Dangal and Chhichhore, is at the helm of the two-part adaptation. The film's music is by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman coming together to create the original score.