Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 continues to perform well at the box office, with the film now inching closer to the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the mythological drama has maintained a strong hold even as it enters its third week in theatres.

Ramayana box office collection

64% Monday drop for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film Ramayana as India net collection crosses ₹955 crore. more less

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According to trade estimates, the film has collected nearly ₹955 crore net in India. Released on November 5, 2026, the film had a massive opening during the Diwali festive period. Although collections slowed down during the weekdays in its third week, the film witnessed a jump over the weekend, bringing it closer to the ₹1,000 crore milestone. The Hindi version continues to contribute the most to its overall earnings, followed by its dubbed releases in other languages.

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On Day 19, Ramayana collected an estimated ₹12.70 crore net in India across approximately 15,690 shows, facing 64% dip from day 18. The Hindi version brought in ₹9.25 crore from 13,439 shows, making it the biggest contributor for the day. The Malayalam version collected ₹1.50 crore from 824 shows, while Kannada earned ₹85 lakh across 438 shows. Tamil added ₹80 lakh from 565 shows, and Telugu contributed another ₹30 lakh from 424 shows. With these collections, the film's total India net collection reached ₹955.45 crore.

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Ramayana: Part 1 cast and Part 2 release date

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana: Part 1, also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, is the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana: Part 1, also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, is the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film's visual effects have been created by DNEG and ReDefine. The music brings together Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The makers have confirmed that the second installment, Ramayana: Part 2, will release during Diwali 2028.

In an interview with E! News, producer Namit Malhotra explained why the team has decided to take an additional year to complete the sequel. He said, “So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on part one. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”