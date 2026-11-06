Ramayana box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sees drop after big opening day, crosses 80 crore

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana did not have the earth-shattering start at the box office that its makers had hoped for. However, the film still did great business, setting a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. But the true test begins now, on its first Friday. The film is likely to see a drop in collections on its second day before the Diwali weekend picks up the pace again. It remains to be seen whether positive word of mouth will offset that drop, and by how much.

Ramayana box office update

Ramayana stars Yash as Ravana alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

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Ramayana began with houseful shows on day 1, netting ₹64.85 crore net in India on its opening day. The figure was low given the film’s scale, but it was still the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. On Friday, Ramayana began on a slower pace in the morning shows. By 4 PM on day 2, the film had earned ₹19.23 crore net in India, taking its two-day haul to over ₹84 crore. The film should aim to cross the ₹100-crore barrier by the end of the day and hope for a strong weekend to bounce back and regain momentum.

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What is worrisome for the film is that its earnings have come largely on the back of some good performance by the Hindi version. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started extremely slowly. It earned just ₹7.50 crore on day 1 and has lacked pace on day 2 as well. Of the other versions, Telugu has fared well, while Malayalam and Tamil are just filling the ranks. The makers would hope that positive critical reviews and audience reactions will lead to increased footfall in the days to come.

Ramayana still lags behind Adipurush

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{{^usCountry}} On its opening day, Ramayana beat the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore). However, it also missed out on Bollywood’s all-time day-one record, set by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 ( ₹102 crore), and fell short of Adipurush as well ( ₹86.75 crore). The trend continued on the second day. By the end of day 2, Adipurush had earned ₹151 crore net in India. Ramayana is almost certain to miss the mark. However, it must be noted that Adipurush’s first two days in theatres were a Friday and a Saturday, while Ramayana’s first two days included a working Thursday and Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On its opening day, Ramayana beat the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore). However, it also missed out on Bollywood’s all-time day-one record, set by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 ( ₹102 crore), and fell short of Adipurush as well ( ₹86.75 crore). The trend continued on the second day. By the end of day 2, Adipurush had earned ₹151 crore net in India. Ramayana is almost certain to miss the mark. However, it must be noted that Adipurush’s first two days in theatres were a Friday and a Saturday, while Ramayana’s first two days included a working Thursday and Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.