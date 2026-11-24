Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is inching closer to the ₹1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. While the film saw a drop in collections over the weekend, it continues to draw audiences across languages.

Ramayana box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film Ramayana records 28% jump, ₹1,000 crore milestone beckons. more less

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The film has collected an estimated ₹971.56 crore in India net so far, putting it within touching distance of the milestone. Its third Tuesday brought in ₹16.11 crore. The Hindi version accounted for the biggest share, earning ₹14.34 crore from 13,544 shows. The Kannada version collected ₹83 lakh from 445 shows, while Tamil and Telugu brought in ₹58 lakh and ₹36 lakh from 571 and 425 shows, respectively.

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The Tuesday figures are higher than Monday's collection of ₹12.70 crore, showing a rise of around 26.85% from the previous day. The film's net collection stands at ₹971.56 crore. The film is inching towards ₹1,000 crore club in India.

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What we know about Ramayana

{{^usCountry}} Titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the film is the first part of a two-film adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is seen as Goddess Sita and Yash portrays Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the film is the first part of a two-film adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is seen as Goddess Sita and Yash portrays Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. {{/usCountry}}

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The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. DNEG and ReDefine have handled the visual effects, while the music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

The second installment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. In an interview with E! News, producer Namit Malhotra explained why the team decided to give the sequel an extra year. He said, "So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on part one. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves."