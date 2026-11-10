Ramayana box office collection day 6 (updated live): Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sees another record-breaking day, beats Dhurandhar 2 to cross 350 crore

After what was the best Monday in Indian cinema history, Ramayana has refused to slow down. The Nitesh Tiwari film is galloping towards another record-breaking day on Tuesday, courtesy of the Bhai Dooj holiday. The film is projected to cross ₹400 crore on its sixth day, setting itself up for a massive opening week.

Ramayana box office update

Yash plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Ramayana began with a ₹64.85 crore opening day, a low figure given the film’s scale. It then fell slightly before recovering, ending its opening weekend at ₹239 crore net in India. On Monday, as the festivities ended but the holidays remained, Ramayana broke several records on its way to a staggering ₹107 crore haul in India.

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On Tuesday, the story is similar. After Govardhan Pooja on Monday, it’s Bhai Dooj on Tuesday that has sustained the film’s breakneck pace. Advance booking is indicative of that. Ramayana sold over 11 lakh tickets in pre-sales for Tuesday, grossing over ₹40 crore.

By 3 PM on Tuesday, Ramayana had grossed ₹41.15 crore net in India, storming past the ₹350-crore mark and taking its domestic haul to ₹387 crore. The surge is being driven largely by the Hindi version of the film, which accounts for almost 85% of total earnings. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version hasn’t quite broken the bank.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, Ramayana was selling 1.40 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow around noon, the highest since the platform started keeping records post-pandemic. The film delivered another stellar performance on Tuesday, reaching the 95k-tickets-per-hour mark around 1 PM. Ramayana outpaces Dhurandhar 2 again {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, Ramayana was selling 1.40 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow around noon, the highest since the platform started keeping records post-pandemic. The film delivered another stellar performance on Tuesday, reaching the 95k-tickets-per-hour mark around 1 PM. Ramayana outpaces Dhurandhar 2 again {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, Ramayana earned ₹107 crore net in India, the best Monday for an Indian film. Notably, it beat the Hindi cinema record of Dhurandhar The Revenge, which earned ₹60 crore net on its first Monday earlier this year. On Tuesday, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer outpaced Dhurandhar 2 yet again. The Aditya Dhar film had earned ₹56 crore net on its first Tuesday, a mark that Ramayana will easily surpass.

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first part of a duology. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for release on Diwali 2028.