Ramayana gets PG-13 rating in the US; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s film clocks 3 hours and 15 minutes runtime

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is being called as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is gearing up for its global rollout, with the international trailer set to be unveiled in Bengaluru on October 15. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the much-anticipated epic has drawn attention ahead of its theatrical release, with its US age rating and reported runtime becoming the latest talking points. Now, the runtime and rating for the film has been revealed, due to its certification internationally.

Ramayana gets a PG-13 rating in the US

Ramayana gets PG-13 rating ahead of release; Ranbir Kapoor’s epic reportedly has a 3-hour-plus runtime.

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The Motion Picture Association (MPA) in the United States has given Ramayana: Rise of a Legend a PG-13 rating, indicating that some of its content may not be suitable for children below the age of 13. The classification advises parental guidance for younger viewers and is broadly comparable to India's U/A certification, although the two rating systems have different guidelines.

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According to the MPA's official website, the rating is based on the film's intense action sequences, violence and some graphic images involving blood. The classification offers an early indication of what audiences can expect from the film's portrayal of the epic's battles and larger-than-life confrontations.

Ramayana's reported runtime crosses three hours

The film's duration has also become a subject of discussion ahead of its release. IMAX lists the film's runtime is at 3 hours and 15 minutes, suggesting that the film could run well beyond the three-hour mark. However, trade sources indicate that the English-language version may be shorter, with a reported runtime of around 2 hours and 45 minutes. The makers have yet to confirm the final duration.

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{{^usCountry}} If the longer runtime is confirmed, Ramayana will become Ranbir Kapoor's second film to cross the three-hour mark. His first was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which had a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the longer runtime is confirmed, Ramayana will become Ranbir Kapoor's second film to cross the three-hour mark. His first was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which had a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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International trailer to be unveiled in Bengaluru

The makers are preparing to step up the film's promotional campaign with the release of its second trailer on October 15. The film has already begun gaining visibility through television advertisements, while a behind-the-scenes video featuring interviews with the cast was released earlier.

The team has also unveiled character posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Anupam Kher as Jatayu.

The event is being hosted by Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. On Wednesday night, Namit Malhotra shared an official statement which read,“When we set out to make Ramayana, our dream was always to take one of India’s greatest stories to the world. Tomorrow, that dream takes another big step forward. Sony Pictures begins its international campaign for Ramayana, introducing this timeless story to audiences across the globe, many of whom will be discovering it for the very first time.”

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The post further read, “For a film born in India to be presented to the world on the scale of a global cinematic event is something we as Indians are incredibly proud of.” The producer's note ended with the lines "Our truth. Our history. From India to the world. Jai Shri Ram." The post was signed by Namit, director Nitesh Tiwari and Yash.

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Ramayana to release in two parts

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic epic. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India, with IMAX screenings also planned. Sony Pictures will distribute the film internationally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.