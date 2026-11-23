Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, or Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, has found an audience beyond Indian shores, with a cardinal praising the film after a special screening in Rome. Peter Kodwo Turkson, the first Ghanaian cardinal, spoke about the similarities between the Indian epic and Biblical stories, pointing to themes of good versus evil, brotherhood and devotion that feature in both traditions.

Vatican cardinal praises Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana after Rome screening, draws parallels with Biblical stories more less

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The screening took place at the Pontifical Academies and was attended by staff members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Ghana's Ambassador to the Holy See and embassy officials, an architect and other invited guests. After watching the film, Cardinal Turkson, who is the Chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences and Social Sciences, shared his thoughts on its story, visuals and cultural significance.

Cardinal Turkson compares Ramayana with other stories

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The video was shared by official team of Ramayana on social media. Cardinal Peter spoke about how the film's story begins with a conflict between good and evil, a theme he said could also be found in ancient Babylonian accounts of creation. Drawing a comparison between the different traditions, he said, "The whole story begins as if creation of earth is born out of a conflict between good and evil. Ancient Babylonian history also talks about the earth and having been created by a conflict between deities. So the mythical origins and background is very shared," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also brought up the relationship between Lord Rama and Lakshman, particularly the younger brother's decision to stand by and protect Rama. Turkson said the bond reminded him of similar themes in the Bible. “A brother is supposed to keep a brother. This is a theme which is also shared, for example, in the Bible. Therefore, the brother of Rama does not feel like abandoning him, but protecting him and even protecting what belongs to him, which is his wife,” he observed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also brought up the relationship between Lord Rama and Lakshman, particularly the younger brother's decision to stand by and protect Rama. Turkson said the bond reminded him of similar themes in the Bible. “A brother is supposed to keep a brother. This is a theme which is also shared, for example, in the Bible. Therefore, the brother of Rama does not feel like abandoning him, but protecting him and even protecting what belongs to him, which is his wife,” he observed. {{/usCountry}}

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The cardinal also had words of appreciation for the film's visual scale and the work involved in creating its elaborate imagery. Referring to the way the film depicts the forces of good and evil, he said, “A lot of killing and destruction inside there, symbolised by certain figures which represent the evil. Then you have the other part which represents the good. The photography was very complex and the images presented there also very complex. So it required a lot of skill to put all of it together,” he added.

Ramayana's box office performance

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected around ₹1,693.50 crore worldwide in 18 days, while its India net collection stands at ₹942.75 crore. It also crossed the $100 million mark globally in its first week, with the Diwali holiday period giving its collections a significant boost.

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The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Arun Govil plays Dashrath, Lara Dutta appears as Queen Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh portrays Supranakha. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra, with A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer composing the music.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The second is scheduled for 2028 release.