International fans go gaga over new Ramayana trailer featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's grand face off as Lord Rama and Ravana: ‘Avatar-level movie’

The international trailer of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is finally here, giving audiences their spectacular new glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious take on one of India’s most celebrated epics. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film brings together a celebrated cast, large-scale visuals and music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Ramayana international trailer gives a fresh glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s face-off, fans can't keep calm.

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The trailer introduces a world of gods, demons, duty and sacrifice, setting up the battle between Rama and Ravana. With sweeping landscapes and dramatic moments, the film aims to bring the timeless story to life for a new generation of moviegoers while retaining the epic's central conflict between good and evil.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend trailer

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The 2-minute 36-second trailer shows new footage and more moments featuring Ram and Ravana. The trailer opens with a voice describing a time when the world lived in harmony, saying, “Before history was written... men walked among gods... and the world existed in perfect order.” It finally shows Kunal Kapoor playing the role of Lord Indra. That peace is soon threatened by Ravana, whose rise to power changes the course of the world. The narration continues, “But from the darkness rose an evil force... Ravana. Born from fire and fury, he bent the gods to his will and made the world his throne.”

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{{^usCountry}} Played by Yash, the King of Lanka makes his intentions clear with the chilling declaration, “Before me, every head will bow...” As Ravana's power grows, the story turns to Rama, presented as the one person who can stand against him. The voice explains, “In this time of peril, humanity had one hope. Not a god, but a man, chosen by destiny: Ram.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Played by Yash, the King of Lanka makes his intentions clear with the chilling declaration, “Before me, every head will bow...” As Ravana's power grows, the story turns to Rama, presented as the one person who can stand against him. The voice explains, “In this time of peril, humanity had one hope. Not a god, but a man, chosen by destiny: Ram.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir Kapoor's Rama is shown grappling with the responsibility that comes with his destiny. Determined to stop Ravana, he says, “If this is my fate... I will not hesitate to destroy him. If I don't stop him... the world will fall.” The trailer closes on a foreboding note, with Ravana warning, “This is just... the beginning.”

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Internet reacts

The trailer received an enthusiastic response from viewers on X, with many praising its visuals, scale and music. One user was particularly impressed by the score heard towards the end, writing, “That shyama shyama score in the end. Mann, Hans Zimmer you are the GOAT fr.” Another declared, “Bow down to INDIAN CINEMA.” A third wrote, “Words are less to define what they have made⚡Can't wait to experience this!!” Comparing the film's scale to other major cinematic spectacles, another user said, “People were comparing the Ramayana with the Odyssey but I’m telling you, it’s looking like Avatar level movie. This will rock in box office.”

International audiences reacting to the trailer on X were impressed by its scale and visuals. One user wrote, “This looks spectacular. This is supposed to be the first part. It carries a $250m budget. Will probably have another $150m for marketing. Part of has the same budget.” Another viewer expressed excitement about Indian mythology getting a grand cinematic treatment, writing, “Wake the fk up, Indians literally made Avatar Lotr level shit. Hindu epics are absolutely insane and still unexplored." Another X user wrote, "This film is apparently 3 hours and 30 minutes??? People saying it's Endgame level."

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari respond to VFX criticism

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The first trailer had drawn criticism from some viewers for its visual effects, sparking debate about the film's CGI and overall look. The team has urged audiences to wait for the finished film and experience it in theatres before reaching a final verdict. But the fresh new English international trailer shows the movie as a massive epic.

Speaking to Collider, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the reaction to the footage, saying, “It’s quite funny sometimes because people who don’t know CG is done, they think someone has just some AI and released something. There are countless hours of work where artists are working for years. I’ve seen Nitesh and Namit sir sit on VFX calls ever since this project started, trying to get even the colour of the sky right. I think it’s tricky right now to impress the audience with authentic CG”

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Director Nitesh Tiwari also spoke about the time and effort required to create the film's visual effects. “Some of the VFX sequences have taken two-and-a-half to three years.” He acknowledged the challenges of putting a project of this scale before an online audience, adding, “The sad reality is when someone is hellbent on nitpicking, your best effort will be ignored, and your smallest mistake will be amplified.”

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend set for a two-part release

The first instalment of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, during the Diwali period. The second part is expected to release the following year, completing Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the epic.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is being planned as a theatrical event, with releases in 3D, IMAX and other premium large formats. The makers have promised “the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever," putting the film's visual scale and big-screen presentation at the centre of its appeal.