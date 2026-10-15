Ramayana gets PG-13 rating in the US; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s film clocks 3 hours and 15 minutes runtime

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is being called as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is gearing up for its global rollout, with the international trailer set to be unveiled in Bengaluru on October 15. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the much-anticipated epic has drawn attention ahead of its theatrical release, with its US age rating and reported runtime becoming the latest talking points. Now, the runtime and rating for the film has been revealed, due to its certification internationally. Ramayana gets PG-13 rating ahead of release; Ranbir Kapoor’s epic reportedly has a 3-hour-plus runtime.

Ramayana gets a PG-13 rating in the US The Motion Picture Association (MPA) in the United States has given Ramayana: Rise of a Legend a PG-13 rating, indicating that some of its content may not be suitable for children below the age of 13. The classification advises parental guidance for younger viewers and is broadly comparable to India's U/A certification, although the two rating systems have different guidelines.

According to the MPA's official website, the rating is based on the film's intense action sequences, violence and some graphic images involving blood. The classification offers an early indication of what audiences can expect from the film's portrayal of the epic's battles and larger-than-life confrontations.

Ramayana's reported runtime crosses three hours The film's duration has also become a subject of discussion ahead of its release. IMAX lists the film's runtime is at 3 hours and 15 minutes, suggesting that the film could run well beyond the three-hour mark. However, trade sources indicate that the English-language version may be shorter, with a reported runtime of around 2 hours and 45 minutes. The makers have yet to confirm the final duration.

If the longer runtime is confirmed, Ramayana will become Ranbir Kapoor's second film to cross the three-hour mark. His first was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which had a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.