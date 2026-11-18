Bollywood actor Lara Dutta is currently receiving praise for her performance as Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film is enjoying a dream run at the box office and has already crossed ₹1400 crore worldwide in just 13 days. However, there has been considerable discussion about whether it will be able to recover its enormous reported budget of ₹4000 crore (for both parts of the film). Now, Lara has expressed confidence that the film's collections will eventually surpass its budget.

Lara Dutta on Ramayana's box office fate

Lara Dutta says Ramayana would cross ₹4000 crore.

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In a conversation with NDTV, Lara reacted to discussions about Ramayana's box-office prospects and said the film had finally put Indian cinema on the global stage, allowing it to stand tall alongside some of the finest films worldwide. She added that it took immense inner strength to ignore the naysayers and doubters, remain focused on their vision and continue pursuing it.

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She said, “So, will the film make its money back or recover it? I am pretty, pretty, pretty certain it will, not just through the box office, but with whatever Namit has decided to do with it. I don't think it will just recover. I think it will far surpass it.”

She also praised the makers for having the courage to invest such a huge amount in the project. She said, “It takes a tremendous amount of bravery to literally put your money where your mouth is and to create something like this. Today, apart from being an actor in this film, I am so proud to be an Indian. When I saw that film at the premiere, it made me so proud. And I think that's the one sentiment Indians across the world feel today. When they're going into a cinema and stepping out after watching this film, they're all saying that.”

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{{^usCountry}} Namit Malhotra had earlier confirmed that the budget of the mythological epic, which is set to release in two parts, is ₹4000 crore. This makes Ramayana the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema. However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently claimed that the budget of Ramayana Part One is less than ₹800 crore and that the first part would easily recover the film's entire budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Namit Malhotra had earlier confirmed that the budget of the mythological epic, which is set to release in two parts, is ₹4000 crore. This makes Ramayana the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema. However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently claimed that the budget of Ramayana Part One is less than ₹800 crore and that the first part would easily recover the film's entire budget. {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations and DNEG, the film is based on Valmiki's Ramayana. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres while Part 2 will release in 2028. The film opened to a largely positive response.