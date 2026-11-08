Ramayana makers issue stern warning over leaked clips, threaten criminal action and contempt proceedings against offenders

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 or as it is internationally called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, have issued a strong warning against people recording the film inside theatres and sharing clips online. With the film running in cinemas since November 5, the team has raised concerns over unauthorised footage being circulated on social media and messaging platforms. They have now made it clear that anyone involved in recording or distributing such content could face legal consequences. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles.

Ramayana makers cite Bombay High Court orders

Ramayana makers issue stern warning over leaked footage, say offenders could face criminal action.

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The film's official social media handles shared a legal notice addressing the unauthorised recording and sharing of its footage. The makers said they were aware of people recording portions of the film during theatrical screenings and circulating them across various online platforms.

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The notice also refers to two recent Bombay High Court orders, dated November 2 and November 6, 2026, which restrict people from recording or sharing the film without permission. It reads, “The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation.”

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{{^usCountry}} The makers have also pointed out that such actions are not limited to copyright violations and could invite criminal charges. The notice states, “Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers have also pointed out that such actions are not limited to copyright violations and could invite criminal charges. The notice states, “Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court.” {{/usCountry}}

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Makers demand immediate removal of leaked clips

The team has also asked people who have already uploaded footage from the film to take it down immediately. It has warned that those found sharing unauthorised clips will be reported to the concerned authorities and the platforms carrying the content. The notice leaves little room for doubt about the action the makers intend to pursue against offenders. It warns that they will face “criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without further notice.” The statement ends with, “All rights reserved. Team Ramayana.”

What are the scenes being leaked?

Along with Sunny Deol's post-credit appearance as Lord Hanuman, which ws officially posted on the day of the release along with Hanuman Chalisa song, another clip from the film has caught the attention of social media users. The footage, which is reportedly from an international version of the film, appears to feature a scene that was left out of the Hindi release. It comes after Lakshman cuts off Surpanakha's nose, when a group of asuras arrive to defend her and confront Lord ama, Lakshman and Sita. The clip features an extended fight sequence, with several moments leading up to Rama taking on the asuras.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash headline the film

Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Indira Krishna, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sonal Jha, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal, among others. The second part is scheduled for Diwali 2028, instead of 2027 release.