Bombay High Court protects Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's mega-budget Ramayana from illegal uploads, piracy and streaming
The court has also directed internet service providers and social media platforms to take down pirated content once the makers bring it to their notice.
The makers of Ramayana are taking steps to keep their big-budget film safe from piracy ahead of its theatrical release. The Bombay High Court has granted their plea for interim protection, restraining unidentified individuals and digital platforms from recording, uploading or streaming the film without authorisation. The court has also directed internet service providers and social media platforms to take down pirated content once the makers bring it to their notice.
The order came on Monday, with Justice Madhav Jamdar hearing a copyright infringement suit filed by Godpower Media Private Limited. The company holds the film's copyright and exploitation rights across India and overseas territories.
Ramayana makers point to trailer leaks despite security measures
As reported by Bar and Bench, the court was informed that the first part of Ramayana has been mounted on a budget of ₹2,000 crore, with the two films together costing ₹4,000 crore. Godpower Media also flagged an earlier breach, telling the court that footage from both trailers had been secretly recorded and circulated online. This was despite the makers keeping the preview screenings invite-only and requiring attendees to sign non-disclosure agreements.
With Ramayana set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, the company approached the court to prevent any further leaks or unauthorised sharing of its content. Its plea seeks protection not only for the film itself but also for the script, characters, footage, lyrics and sound recordings.
Court acknowledges the threat of online piracy
Justice Madhav Jamdar acknowledged the concerns raised by Godpower Media, noting that there was a real risk of the film or parts of it being recorded and shared online without permission. “Prima facie, the plaintiff (Godpower) has real and well-founded apprehension that the film or parts of it will be recorded and uploaded, streamed, or communicated to the public on various platforms,” Justice Jamdar observed, as per the report.
The court's order covers not just known offenders but also unidentified individuals who may attempt to circulate the film illegally. The dynamic injunction against John Doe defendants is particularly important because it allows action against pirates even when their identities are unknown. The court has also taken note of the practice of pirated content resurfacing through mirror websites after original links are taken down. ISPs and social media platforms have been directed to block or remove such links once Godpower Media sends them written notice.
Google agrees to act against pirated links
Lawyers representing Google LLC and other social media platforms did not oppose the company's request and told the court that they would act on complaints of piracy. Godpower Media will have to share the URLs carrying unauthorised copies or clips of the film with the concerned platforms and internet service providers, who will then be required to block or remove the content.
Ramayana: Part 1 gears up for its November release
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The two-part epic is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, with the second installment planned for Diwali 2027. The film will arrive in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will be screened in IMAX and other premium formats. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.