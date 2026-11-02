Bombay High Court protects Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's mega-budget Ramayana from illegal uploads, piracy and streaming

The makers of Ramayana are taking steps to keep their big-budget film safe from piracy ahead of its theatrical release. The Bombay High Court has granted their plea for interim protection, restraining unidentified individuals and digital platforms from recording, uploading or streaming the film without authorisation. The court has also directed internet service providers and social media platforms to take down pirated content once the makers bring it to their notice. Ranbir Kapoor's ₹4,000 crore Ramayana gets Bombay High Court protection against online piracy. (AFP)

The order came on Monday, with Justice Madhav Jamdar hearing a copyright infringement suit filed by Godpower Media Private Limited. The company holds the film's copyright and exploitation rights across India and overseas territories.

Ramayana makers point to trailer leaks despite security measures As reported by Bar and Bench, the court was informed that the first part of Ramayana has been mounted on a budget of ₹2,000 crore, with the two films together costing ₹4,000 crore. Godpower Media also flagged an earlier breach, telling the court that footage from both trailers had been secretly recorded and circulated online. This was despite the makers keeping the preview screenings invite-only and requiring attendees to sign non-disclosure agreements.

With Ramayana set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, the company approached the court to prevent any further leaks or unauthorised sharing of its content. Its plea seeks protection not only for the film itself but also for the script, characters, footage, lyrics and sound recordings.