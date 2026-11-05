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Ramayana movie review, release live updates: India's biggest film arrives, Ranbir-Yash-starrer set to shatter records

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Nov 5, 2026, 09:40:29 IST

Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It is the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in the film.
Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in the film.

Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: The most expensive film in Indian history is here as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana releases worldwide on a grand scale. The film, backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, boasts an international crew and A-listers from India in its cast....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 5 Nov 2026, 09:39:24 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Actor Rick Segall vouches for Hindi version

  • 5 Nov 2026, 09:31:15 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Alia Bhatt watches film

  • 5 Nov 2026, 09:24:31 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Box office prediction

    Ramayana Part 1 has been projected to open at 80 crore net in India and 160 crore gross worldwide by most trade insiders. Some optimistic estimates say the film may even reach 200 crore worldwide on release day.

  • 5 Nov 2026, 09:20:11 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Part 2 postponed to 2028

    Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed on Tuesday that Ramayana Part 2, originally slated for a Diwali 2027 release, will now hit the screens in 2028. The film's end credits also give the release date of Part 2 as Diwali 2028.

  • 5 Nov 2026, 09:11:58 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Advance booking tsunami

    Ramayana Part 1 raked in over 100 crore gross in advance bookings before release in India. The film added $6 million overseas for a staggering 160 crore earning in pre-sales by Wednesday.

  • 5 Nov 2026, 09:06:45 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Two versions of the film

    The English version of the film is titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. This version is around 30 minutes shorter than the Hindi version and is meant for the international audience.

  • 5 Nov 2026, 08:57:38 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Film had its premiere in LA

    Ahead of its release on Thursday, Ramayana Part One had its world premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week, which was attended by global stars and journalists.

  • 5 Nov 2026, 08:47:43 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: The biggest Indian film ever

    Ramayana Part 1 has been mounted on a reported budget of 1600 crore. No Indian film has ever exceeded 600 crore in budget before this. Additionally, it is releasing worldwide on 70,000 screens, unprecedented for an Indian film.

  • 5 Nov 2026, 08:44:57 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Namit Malhotra on film's relevance

    In the US, film's producer Namit Malhotra addressed questions about its relevance. "In India, there are a lot of questions like, 'Why are they making the Ramayana when there have been so many Ramayanas? We already know the story.' And I'm like, 'Listen, we're making it because we want to show you the version of this story that you've never seen.' No television show, no street play, no Ram Leela has ever shown you the Ramayana on this scale and with this spectacle that we are making...Much like an Avatar or an Avengers movie or think about Spider-Man or The Odyssey. We're putting Ramayana right up there next to all of those spectacles," Namit told PTI.

  • 5 Nov 2026, 08:36:59 AM IST

    Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: India's most expensive film is here

    After years of production and over a year of promotions, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has released worldwide.

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