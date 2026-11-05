Ramayana movie review, release live updates: India's biggest film arrives, Ranbir-Yash-starrer set to shatter records

• Ramayana is an adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also draws from other sources of the story, including Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas

• Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic has a screenplay by Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan

• Ramayana released in theatres worldwide on November 5 with paid preview shows on November 4 in the United States and Canada.

• The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The recently released film is Part 1 of an intended duology

• Ramayana also features Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Kajal Aggarwal, and Anupam Kher

• Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman in the two films, but his character reportedly appears only in Part 2

• Made on a reported budget of ₹1600 crore, Ramayana Part 1 is the most expensive Indian film ever made

• Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have collaborated for the first time to compose music for the film, which also boasts several other Hollywood technicians

• Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana also boasts of visual effects by Namit's DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning studio

• Ramayana's advance bookings crossed ₹150 crore before release, with the opening day alone accounting for over ₹80 crore of that

• Sony Pictures is handling the film's global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions is distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market. Ramayana has released in a staggering 70,000 screens worldwide