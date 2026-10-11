Ramayana release date out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer to hit theatres worldwide on November 5

After a long wait and much speculation, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana have finally unveiled the film's release date. On the auspicious occasion of the beginning of Navratri on Sunday, the makers announced that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will hit theatres worldwide on November 5, three days before Diwali.

Ramayana to release worldwide on November 5

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana Part 1.

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Announcing the release date, the makers shared a new poster featuring Yash as Ravana in the background, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman also appearing in the poster. They also announced that advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra, October 20.

The caption of the post read, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra."

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Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} Fans have expressed excitement over the film's release date announcement. A comment read, "Super duper excited." Another comment read, "I can't wait." One more comment read, "Peak is coming." Another user joked, "Our Diwali is on November 5." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans have expressed excitement over the film's release date announcement. A comment read, "Super duper excited." Another comment read, "I can't wait." One more comment read, "Peak is coming." Another user joked, "Our Diwali is on November 5." {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, reports suggested that the film might release in India two days after its international release. However, with the latest announcement, the makers have clarified that Ramayana will release in India on the same day as it does worldwide.

Earlier, the film's producer, Namit Malhotra, had said that Ramayana would release in India around Diwali but had not specified a date. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "It (Ramayana) will release in India on Diwali. We are releasing internationally (on November 6) because the international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, which is the 6th of November. But (in) India, currently, we are targeting the Diwali release.”

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All about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki's epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, among others.

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The first part is scheduled to release on November 5 this year, while the second instalment is slated for release next year, ahead of Diwali.