Gulshan Devaiah says people should rally behind Ramayana 'whether you like it or not', compares Ranbir Kapoor film to SS Rajamouli's RRR | Interview

Actor Gulshan Devaiah was praised for his portrayal of the evil King Kulashekara in Rishab Shetty's mythological action drama Kantara Chapter 1. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor recently discussed the challenges of portraying mythological characters on screen. He also spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated Ramayana and expressed support for its global ambitions, saying Indian films that aim to reach audiences worldwide deserve encouragement. Gulshan Devaiah spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.

'There is nostalgia attached to Ramayana' When asked if actors face difficulty convincing audiences while playing mythological or fantastical characters, Gulshan said, "I don't think so. Kantara was a work of fiction; with regard to the Ramayana, there is already a lot of literature. I don’t think it’s difficult. Also, people come to theatres with the mindset that it’s make-believe, but still, if you make them feel the story and the scene, they will give you the benefit of the doubt."

Gulshan shared that several factors contribute to a mythological film's convincing quality. He said, "It also depends on how good a film is shot, the performances and other things in order to keep that illusion going. I don’t think playing mythological characters or historical characters is that difficult unless there are some expectations. For example, certain characters are very revered and divine, like Shivaji Maharaj; he is almost a divine person for Maharashtrians, so to interpret him becomes tricky."

The actor pointed out that audience expectations and emotional connections to familiar portrayals can make certain roles more challenging. Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana, he said, "Even Rama has that (baggage of expectation) because (he is called) maryada purushottam. There is nostalgia attached to it also because there is an entire generation that has very fond feelings for Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and Arun Govil playing Lord Ram, so you tend to measure that old feeling with this."