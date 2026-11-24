Even as Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is hurtling towards the ₹1000-crore net mark in India, the film has lost some of its momentum at the domestic box office. In its first week of release, Ramayana had registered back-to-back bumper days, grossing over ₹100 crore in a single day on one occasion. Cut to Monday, when the film slumped to an all-time-low single-day haul of ₹12 crore. To combat this, the film’s makers have now slashed ticket prices across India.

Ramayana ticket prices slashed to ₹ 99

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey. more less

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On Monday, the film's official Instagram account shared a poster announcing a reduction in ticket prices. “Experience Ramayana on the big screen this Tuesday, with tickets starting at just ₹99*. Wishing everyone a blessed Gurpurab,” read the caption. Gurpurab, a Sikh festival, falls on Tuesday. The creative alongside featured the film’s poster with the text: “This Tuesday just got epic. Tickets starting at just ₹99.”

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Following the announcement, most halls across India reduced the ticket prices for their Ramayana shows to as low as ₹99. Theatres in metros like Mumbai and Delhi, which had been selling 2D show tickets for as high as ₹300-400, now have tickets flat at ₹99. In most places, the price reduction is over 50-60%, while in some halls, it is as high as 80%.

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{{^usCountry}} Premium tickets like recliner seats are still priced higher, up to about ₹199-249. Similarly, 3D and IMAX shows also continue to have higher ticket prices. Prices for 3D shows in Mumbai and Delhi range from ₹119 to ₹249, much lower than the original ₹500+ rate. IMAX 3D rates have also come down to as low as ₹250 in some screens. Others, however, retain premium ticket rates of ₹700-800. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Premium tickets like recliner seats are still priced higher, up to about ₹199-249. Similarly, 3D and IMAX shows also continue to have higher ticket prices. Prices for 3D shows in Mumbai and Delhi range from ₹119 to ₹249, much lower than the original ₹500+ rate. IMAX 3D rates have also come down to as low as ₹250 in some screens. Others, however, retain premium ticket rates of ₹700-800. {{/usCountry}}

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BookMyShow shows that the reduced ticket prices are in effect for the remainder of the week, not just Tuesday. It remains unclear as to whether and when the ticket rates will be hiked again. Ramayana is running in around 4000 screens across India, and is in its third week in theatres.

Ramayana box office collections see a slowdown

Ramayana took a roaring start at the domestic box office, minting ₹238 crore in its four-day extended opening weekend. It then saw a huge jump during the post-Diwali break, adding ₹325 crore over the next four days. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had a strong second weekend as well, but lost momentum over the weekdays. On November 23, its third Monday, Ramayana dropped by 64% to earn just ₹12.70 crore on the day. This is an 89% drop from its peak performance of ₹107.50 crore on its first Monday.

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Despite the slowdown, Ramayana has still managed to earn ₹955 crore net in India and over ₹1700 crore gross worldwide.

All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Part 2 is scheduled to release in 2028.