Ramayana Twitter reviews: Yash steals the show as Ravana; film's 'Avatar X LOTR-level' VFX and climax win praise

Taking Indian cinema to the global stage was one of Namit Malhotra's key ambitions with Ramayana, and the film's initial audience reactions suggest that it has struck a chord with moviegoers. The film released in theatres today, November 5, with audiences making their way to cinemas to watch the much-anticipated spectacle. Those who have watched it have taken to X to share their reactions, calling it a must-watch and describing it as a visual experience unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema.

Yash's Ravana becomes the highlight in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Several viewers have praised the film's climax, with many calling it 'mind-blowing'. The visual effects have also received appreciation, with audiences comparing them to Hollywood productions and saying they give the film an international feel. Ranbir Kapoor, who faced criticism over his casting as Lord Rama when the film was first announced, has also received a positive response from viewers, with many calling him 'perfect' for the role. Sai Pallavi has been praised for her grace as Sita, while Yash appears to have emerged as a major highlight, with several viewers saying he steals the show.

A look at viewers' review of Ramayana

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Calling the VFX award-worthy, an X user wrote, "Visuals are nowhere less than Avatar X LOTR. Yes Namit promised and did it. Animals look so real that I thought they were straight out of Nat Geo. Except Kumbhakarna and subahu, all other large creatures are perfect. Even they don't pull you out of the movie. And Jatayu Man, that deserves a vfx award. A bafta for sure. That's how good it is, like each micro expression can be seen. The scenery, richness, and colours is something we all craved in recent global cinema. It's that good. Acting performances of all the actors are too good, be it ranbir, sai, lakshman, yash perfectly justifying their role. Sita did deserve more screentime. The movie is filled with goosebumps, and at the same time tears, pre interval and climax will tear you up."

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Deep Dive What are viewers saying about the VFX and climax in Ramayana? Viewers have praised the film’s visual effects, with some comparing them to Hollywood fantasy films. The climax, particularly the Jatayu sequence, was repeatedly described as powerful and breathtaking. Why is Yash’s performance as Ravana a highlight of Ramayana? Viewers and reviewers praised Yash’s commanding presence and said he embodies Ravana’s swagger. Several called him the film’s standout performer. What criticisms have reviewers raised about Ramayana Part 1? Some reviewers felt the first half was slow and that parts of the film were stretched. The music also fell short of some reviewers’ expectations.

{{^usCountry}} Another moviegoer wrote, "Super Duper extraordinary. Never seen before in Indian cinema. Yash is obviously the highlight but Ranbir Kapoor, sai pallavi is amazingly good as well. Music is great. Yash's costume is out of this world. but the greatest thing about the movie is VFX. Easy LOTR level." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another moviegoer wrote, "Super Duper extraordinary. Never seen before in Indian cinema. Yash is obviously the highlight but Ranbir Kapoor, sai pallavi is amazingly good as well. Music is great. Yash's costume is out of this world. but the greatest thing about the movie is VFX. Easy LOTR level." {{/usCountry}}

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Praising Yash's performance a fan wrote, "Ramayana is the benchmark of Indian cinema. This is how you tell our history and our truth to the world. This is PEAK INDIAN CINEMA. VFX, Action, Emotion, performances everything is absolutely spot on. I am flabbergasted by RAVANA, Yash Boss's performance."

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A X user was surprised by Ranbir's performance and wrote, "This has to be the best #ramayana ever! First half is peak cinema, second half slows down a bit, but that mind-blowing climax makes it all worth it. Yash as Ravana and Ranbir as Shri Rama were surprisingly excellent. Visuals are out of this world. Absolute must-watch."

Many viewers are stunned by the climax of the film, and one of them wrote, "Yash as Ravana steals the show. Stunning Visuals; Climax Jatayu sequence wow. Ranbir-Sita Episodes fail to bring emotion. Laxman Gud. Music's biggest letdown. Unexciting, Lengthy Drama tests patience in most parts. Grand making and soulless narration. AVG!"

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"Breathtaking visuals, monumental scale, and powerful emotions. Yet some moments feel stretched, and the pacing could be tighter. Nitesh Tiwari delivers a grand cinematic experience with flaws, but the impact is epic! A spectacle worth witnessing!" wrote another viewer.

About Ramayana

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Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic is mounted on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film will release in two parts. However, Namit has also hinted at planning a trilogy. While the second part was supposed to release in 2027, it has been pushed to 2028.