Even though Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has finally slowed down at the box office, it continues to break records each day. On Wednesday, it finally surpassed the lifetime collections of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Ramayana now has its sights set on Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 to further climb the list.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

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The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is no longer the juggernaut it was when it had seven consecutive days of over ₹100 crore in worldwide gross. Its domestic collection has fallen below ₹10 crore net per day, and its worldwide gross no longer exceeds ₹20 crore per day. Yet, the carried momentum is so strong that Ramayana is still outpacing the biggest Indian blockbusters. In its third week at the ticket window, Ramayana has already netted over ₹100 crore in India, becoming the first Indian film to do so. On Wednesday, it collected ₹9.60 crore net, taking its domestic haul to ₹982 crore net ( ₹1174 crore gross). The film should touch the ₹1000-crore mark by Saturday, making it the fourth Indian film to do so, after Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and Dhurandhar 2.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start, and then fell again, only to have a second resurgence in its third weekend. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana has surpassed $63 million overseas in 21 days. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1755 crore worldwide. Ramayana beats Pushpa 2, closes in on Baahubali 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start, and then fell again, only to have a second resurgence in its third weekend. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana has surpassed $63 million overseas in 21 days. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1755 crore worldwide. Ramayana beats Pushpa 2, closes in on Baahubali 2 {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, Ramayana eclipsed the ₹1742-crore haul of Pushpa 2, displacing it in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films. It is now just ₹33 crore short of Baahubali 2’s ₹1788 crore mark. Given its momentum, it should cross that figure on Friday. After that, the film only has two huge milestones to look forward to - the ₹2000 crore mark and Dangal’s all-time record of ₹2070 crore. But to get there, Ramayana would need an additional push, which can only come if the film secures big releases in China and Japan, as planned.

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.