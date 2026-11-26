Even though Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has finally slowed down at the box office, it continues to break records each day. On Wednesday, it finally surpassed the lifetime collections of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Ramayana now has its sights set on Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 to further climb the list.
Ramayana worldwide box office update
The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is no longer the juggernaut it was when it had seven consecutive days of over ₹100 crore in worldwide gross. Its domestic collection has fallen below ₹10 crore net per day, and its worldwide gross no longer exceeds ₹20 crore per day. Yet, the carried momentum is so strong that Ramayana is still outpacing the biggest Indian blockbusters. In its third week at the ticket window, Ramayana has already netted over ₹100 crore in India, becoming the first Indian film to do so. On Wednesday, it collected ₹9.60 crore net, taking its domestic haul to ₹982 crore net ( ₹1174 crore gross). The film should touch the ₹1000-crore mark by Saturday, making it the fourth Indian film to do so, after Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and Dhurandhar 2.
Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start, and then fell again, only to have a second resurgence in its third weekend. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana has surpassed $63 million overseas in 21 days. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1755 crore worldwide.
Ramayana beats Pushpa 2, closes in on Baahubali 2{{/usCountry}}
Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start, and then fell again, only to have a second resurgence in its third weekend. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana has surpassed $63 million overseas in 21 days. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1755 crore worldwide.
Ramayana beats Pushpa 2, closes in on Baahubali 2{{/usCountry}}
On Wednesday, Ramayana eclipsed the ₹1742-crore haul of Pushpa 2, displacing it in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films. It is now just ₹33 crore short of Baahubali 2’s ₹1788 crore mark. Given its momentum, it should cross that figure on Friday. After that, the film only has two huge milestones to look forward to - the ₹2000 crore mark and Dangal’s all-time record of ₹2070 crore. But to get there, Ramayana would need an additional push, which can only come if the film secures big releases in China and Japan, as planned.
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
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