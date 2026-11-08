Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 3: Saturday surge takes Ranbir Kapoor's film past 384 crore, beats Adipurush, Pathaan, Jawan and Animal

After a slower first Friday, Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has picked up pace at the box office, with Saturday bringing a big jump in collections. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial earned its biggest single-day worldwide earnings since release. With its three-day worldwide gross touching ₹384 crore, the film has already put up some impressive numbers and is now closing in on the Day 3 record of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Ramayana sees a big jump on Day 3

₹375 crore in 3 days! Ranbir Kapoor's film Ramayana beats Pathaan and Animal, trails Jawan,

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film had a strong Saturday, collecting ₹83.45 crore gross in India. Overseas markets added another ₹68.50 crore on the day, taking the film's total overseas gross to ₹165.75 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at ₹384 crore.

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The jump is particularly noticeable when compared to Friday's numbers. Ramayana collected ₹57.30 crore gross in India on day 2, which means Saturday saw a 45.3% rise. The film has also gone past its opening-day India gross of ₹77.50 crore, making Day 3 its biggest day at the domestic box office so far.

Deep Dive How much did Ramayana earn worldwide on Day 3? Ramayana: Part One collected ₹384 crore worldwide in its first three days. On Day 3, it earned ₹83.45 crore gross in India and ₹68.50 crore overseas. Why did Ramayana’s box office collection rise on Day 3? Saturday brought a 45.3% increase in India gross compared with Friday, lifting the film above its opening-day domestic gross. It became Ramayana’s biggest single day at the Indian box office so far. Which films did Ramayana beat in worldwide Day 3 collections? At ₹384 crore, Ramayana surpassed the reported Day 3 worldwide collections of Adipurush, Pathaan, Jawan and Animal. It remained short of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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How Ramayana compares with other blockbusters

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana's third-day worldwide gross has already taken it past the numbers of some major Indian films. Adipurush, which also told the tale of Ramayana starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, had collected ₹304.04 crore worldwide on day 3. With that collection, Ramayana is ahead by approximately 23.5%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana's third-day worldwide gross has already taken it past the numbers of some major Indian films. Adipurush, which also told the tale of Ramayana starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, had collected ₹304.04 crore worldwide on day 3. With that collection, Ramayana is ahead by approximately 23.5%. {{/usCountry}}

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The film has also beaten the third-day worldwide collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which stood at ₹313 crore and Jawan, which had collected ₹383.18 crore. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal had earned ₹356.05 crore worldwide on its third day, which his latest has surpassed. However, it is yet to beat Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Diwali holiday could give the film another boost

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Sunday will be an important day for Ramayana, although Diwali celebrations could affect theatre footfalls, particularly during evening and night shows. The bigger opportunity may come after the festival, when the holiday period could bring more families to theatres. Monday's collections will be worth watching, especially after the strong Saturday performance.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman. The ensemble also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Indira Krishnan, and Kunal Kapoor. The sequel has been confirmed for 2028 release instead of 2027.