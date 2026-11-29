Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, and in just over three weeks, the film has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film. The adaptation of the Indian epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has beaten Aditya Dhar’s spy film Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s lifetime collections to take the spot. Here's the box office breakdown.

Ramayana collects ₹ 1814 worldwide in 24 days

Ravi Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in a still from Ramayana Part 1; Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana has seen dips and surges throughout its 24-day run, and after another surge on Saturday, the film has grossed ₹1814 crore worldwide. Trade website Sacnilk reported that the film collected ₹1015.20 crore net and ₹1212.55 crore gross in domestic collections so far. Adding to that, with the ₹602 crore it has collected so far from overseas, Ramayana has grossed ₹1814.55 crore worldwide.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This means that after beating Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1742 crore) and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1788 crore), Ramayana has beaten Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 to take the second spot. Dhurandhar 2 had grossed ₹1813.39 crore in its lifetime, and the Nitesh film has now surpassed those collections. The film now has only Nitesh’s own 2016 hit, the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, standing in the way, with its over ₹2070.30 crore collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means that after beating Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1742 crore) and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1788 crore), Ramayana has beaten Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 to take the second spot. Dhurandhar 2 had grossed ₹1813.39 crore in its lifetime, and the Nitesh film has now surpassed those collections. The film now has only Nitesh’s own 2016 hit, the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, standing in the way, with its over ₹2070.30 crore collection. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive How much did Ramayana collect worldwide in its first 24 days? Ramayana: Part 1 grossed ₹1,814.55 crore worldwide in 24 days. This included ₹1,212.55 crore in domestic gross collections and ₹602 crore overseas. Which Indian film does Ramayana need to beat to become the highest-grossing Indian film? Ramayana became the second-highest-grossing Indian film after surpassing Dhurandhar 2. Dangal remains ahead, with a reported lifetime collection of over ₹2,070.30 crore. When will Ramayana Part 2 be released? Ramayana Part 2 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. Its release was moved from the initially planned Diwali 2027 date.

Highest-grossing Indian films Collection Dangal ₹ 2070 crore Ramayana ₹ 1814 crore & counting Dhurandhar: The Revenge ₹ 1813 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ₹ 1788 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule ₹ 1742 crore View All

Ramayana opened to mixed reviews but hit all box-office milestones, collecting ₹944 crore in a week, ₹1519 crore by its second week, and ₹1755 crore by its third week. Given that the film has no competition until Salman Khan’s war film Maatrubhumi hits screens on December 4 and Shah Rukh Khan’s action drama King on December 24, it remains to be seen how it fares in the coming weeks. If Ramayana grosses ₹2000 crore worldwide, it will become the second Indian film to do so.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana, touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, and Adinath Kothare also star in the film. Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu in the film.

The first part chronicles Rama’s story from birth and childhood to marriage and his 14-year exile to Sita’s abduction by Ravana. The first part ends with Rama vowing to rescue Sita and bring about Ravana’s destruction. Ramayana: Part 2 was initially scheduled for release in Diwali 2027. But it will now hit screens for Diwali 2028.