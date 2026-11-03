Ranbir Kapoor brushes off Ramayana criticism, says what matters is people who value his intentions

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana is among the most anticipated films of the year. However, ever since the teaser was released, several aspects of the film, including its music and VFX, have faced criticism online. During a recent IIMUN event, Ranbir addressed the criticism surrounding the film and shared why he chooses not to be bothered by online trolling.

'Don't be bothered by what people are saying'

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will release in theatres on November 5.

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Speaking about online trolling, Ranbir said, “What's relevant today is this beauty of trolling online. It goes back to the good old song ‘Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (People will say something, it's their job to say something or the other)'. I think that's a great philosophy to actually follow in life. Don't be bothered by what people are saying. What matters is the people who matter, the people who care for your work, your intention, and your kindness. That's what matters the most,” said the actor.

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Director Nitesh Tiwari also shared his thoughts on the criticism and said that the team had given its best to the film. “If your conscience is clear, and if our effort was hundred per cent, then what else do you need?” he said.

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Yash urged fans not to nitpick Ramayana's VFX

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Yash had made headlines after requesting fans to support Ramayana and avoid nitpicking its VFX. At a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad in October, the actor praised producer Namit Malhotra, Global CEO of DNEG (Double Negative), for backing the ambitious project and taking Indian cinema to a global platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Yash had made headlines after requesting fans to support Ramayana and avoid nitpicking its VFX. At a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad in October, the actor praised producer Namit Malhotra, Global CEO of DNEG (Double Negative), for backing the ambitious project and taking Indian cinema to a global platform. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Namit has gambled his reputation and money to put this film on a global platform. Please don't try to find small faults in the VFX, this and that. It will never happen again if we lose people like him now. It will take more years; we will go back in time. Let's see the film with an open mind. He has always taken every feedback and criticism and tried to do it better. I request you from my side, for once, if you like the film, let's come together and show the world.”

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the ambitious two-part saga is being made on a budget of around ₹4,000 crore. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, while the second part is expected to arrive in 2027.