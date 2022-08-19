Ranbir Kapoor jokes about Alia Bhatt's weight in live video; fans react: 'Disgusting thing to say to a pregnant woman'

Ranbir Kapoor was criticised for making an ‘insensitive' joke on Alia Bhatt's weight gain during a recent live interaction. Alia had announced her pregnancy in June via an Instagram post with the couple’s photo. Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen in their first film together, Brahmastra. While promoting the fantasy drama on Thursday, Ranbir pointed to Alia’s pregnant belly and commented on her weight gain. Some social media users questioned the actor’s sense of humour, and said him body-shaming Alia was ‘distasteful’. Read more: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from babymoon

In a recent interaction, Ranbir and Alia were seen discussing why they are not promoting their film Brahmastra extensively. They were joined by the film’s director Ayan Mukerji. In a clip from their interaction that was shared by fan accounts on Instagram, Reddit and other social media platforms, Ranbir could be seen interrupting Alia, when she spoke about going on Brahmastra promotions.

Alia had said, “We will do it (promote the film extensively). If you are asking why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…” when Ranbir Kapoor chimed in and said as he looked at Alia’s pregnancy belly, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed.” After Alia looked shocked, Ranbir patted her back and said, “Joke.” Alia was seen wering a baggy colourful T-shirt and yellow shorts in the video.

Reacting to the clip, on Instagram user wrote, “This is sad to watch.” Another person said, “That wasn’t funny at all.” A fan called it a ‘disgusting joke’, while another said, “Alia deserves better.” A fan also wrote, “That was a disgusting joke to say to a pregnant woman.” One also said, “It was distasteful and not very mature.”

Reacting to a post on Reddit, a user wrote, “Honestly, I don't want to nitpick and criticise Ranbir and Alia every time, but main kya karoon (what can I do). Ranbir, why did you need to say that phailoed comment on air? Like she has body image issues, she's heavily pregnant, leave her alone." Another person wrote, “It isn't even a good joke. Most women already have a hard time accepting the changes pregnancy brings to their bodies, joking about it is just insensitive."

Alia and Ranbir married on April 14, 2022, at their home in Mumbai. They recently unveiled a teaser of the Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot. The much-awaited film is slated to release on September 9. It also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

