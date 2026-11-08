Ranbir Kapoor's stunt double from Ramayana shares unseen set pics, calls him one of the best actors

A new behind-the-scenes post from the sets of Ramayana has revealed another detail about the film's making. Stunt performer Luke Ioannou has shared that he doubled for Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic. Luke posted several pictures from the shoot on Instagram, along with a note about his experience of working on a film that brings the story of Ramayana to the big screen on such a large scale.

Luke Ioannou on doubling for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's stunt double shares a glimpse of Ramayana's action-packed sets, reveals working on the epic.

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Luke spoke warmly about being part of the project and working as Ranbir's stunt double. He also praised the actor, describing the opportunity as a memorable experience. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of telling such an important story on Ramayana, stunt doubling for Ranbir Kapoor, truly one of the best actors I've had the pleasure of working with.”

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He also thanked Ian Van Temperley and the G Stunt Alliance Group for giving him the opportunity to work on the film. He extended his gratitude to the cast and crew, acknowledging everyone he worked with during the shoot. He added, “An unforgettable journey, and truly humbled to have been a part of it.”

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Behind-the-scenes pictures show the scale of Ramayana

{{^usCountry}} The pictures shared by Luke offer a closer look at how the film's elaborate scenes are being shot. One image shows a performer dressed in a traditional golden-brown outfit, with layers of rudraksha beads and his hair tied in a topknot next to Ranbir. Other pictures show a detailed costume featuring a leather-like chest piece and a maroon dhoti, with artificial rocky structures in the background. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pictures shared by Luke offer a closer look at how the film's elaborate scenes are being shot. One image shows a performer dressed in a traditional golden-brown outfit, with layers of rudraksha beads and his hair tied in a topknot next to Ranbir. Other pictures show a detailed costume featuring a leather-like chest piece and a maroon dhoti, with artificial rocky structures in the background. {{/usCountry}}

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The action setup is just as striking. In one photograph, a stunt performer can be seen standing on a large mechanical rig designed to resemble a mythical creature, with several wires holding the structure in place against a blue-screen backdrop. Another picture shows a massive camera rig positioned for a shot, giving a sense of the equipment involved in filming these sequences.

Luke Ioannou's Hollywood projects

Luke has worked on several major international productions, including Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die and The Batman. His credits also include the fantasy series House of the Dragon, which features elaborate action sequences and large-scale battle scenes.

Who stars in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman. The ensemble also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Indira Krishnan, and Kunal Kapoor. The sequel has been confirmed for 2028 release instead of 2027.