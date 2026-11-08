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Ranbir Kapoor's stunt double from Ramayana shares unseen set pics, calls him one of the best actors

Luke Ioannou posted several pictures from the shoot on Instagram, along with a note about his experience of working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1.

Published on: Nov 8, 2026, 07:17:33 IST
By Monica Yadav
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A new behind-the-scenes post from the sets of Ramayana has revealed another detail about the film's making. Stunt performer Luke Ioannou has shared that he doubled for Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic. Luke posted several pictures from the shoot on Instagram, along with a note about his experience of working on a film that brings the story of Ramayana to the big screen on such a large scale.

Luke Ioannou on doubling for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's stunt double shares a glimpse of Ramayana's action-packed sets, reveals working on the epic.
Ranbir Kapoor's stunt double shares a glimpse of Ramayana's action-packed sets, reveals working on the epic.

Luke spoke warmly about being part of the project and working as Ranbir's stunt double. He also praised the actor, describing the opportunity as a memorable experience. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of telling such an important story on Ramayana, stunt doubling for Ranbir Kapoor, truly one of the best actors I've had the pleasure of working with.”

He also thanked Ian Van Temperley and the G Stunt Alliance Group for giving him the opportunity to work on the film. He extended his gratitude to the cast and crew, acknowledging everyone he worked with during the shoot. He added, “An unforgettable journey, and truly humbled to have been a part of it.”

Behind-the-scenes pictures show the scale of Ramayana

The action setup is just as striking. In one photograph, a stunt performer can be seen standing on a large mechanical rig designed to resemble a mythical creature, with several wires holding the structure in place against a blue-screen backdrop. Another picture shows a massive camera rig positioned for a shot, giving a sense of the equipment involved in filming these sequences.

Luke Ioannou's Hollywood projects

Luke has worked on several major international productions, including Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die and The Batman. His credits also include the fantasy series House of the Dragon, which features elaborate action sequences and large-scale battle scenes.

Who stars in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman. The ensemble also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Indira Krishnan, and Kunal Kapoor. The sequel has been confirmed for 2028 release instead of 2027.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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