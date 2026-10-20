Ranbir Kapoor surprises Hyderabad fans with Telugu speech at pre-release Ramayana event: ‘I hope I have not said anything wrong’

Ranbir Kapoor made a special effort to connect with his Telugu-speaking fans at the Hyderabad event for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on Monday. The actor, who will be seen as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film, surprised the audience by addressing them in Telugu. His attempt was met with loud cheers, while co-star Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, watched with a smile.

11. Ranbir Kapoor promises a grand cinematic experience at Ramayana event, thanks Telugu fans in their language.

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The event was organised ahead of the film's theatrical release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it will be distributed by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). With its ambitious scale and a star cast led by Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film has been building anticipation among audiences.

Ranbir Kapoor's message for Telugu audiences

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At the event, Ranbir first spoke in English, thanking fans for accepting him and his work. He assured them that he would give his best to make the film a memorable experience in theatres. He said, “To all my Telugu-speaking friends, all my brothers and sisters from all over the world. I want to thank you for accepting me and my work. I will promise that I will always work hard so that I can give you all some cinematic experience on the big screen.”

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Deep Dive What did Ranbir Kapoor say in Telugu at the Ramayana event in Hyderabad? Ranbir said that coming to Hyderabad is always special and that the audience’s love and affection mean a great deal to him. He then joked, “I hope I have not said anything wrong.” Why did Yash ask fans to watch Ramayana with an open mind? Yash asked audiences not to focus on small faults in the visual effects. He said the film is an ambitious effort to bring an Indian story to a global platform and urged fans to support it. What happened when Dil Raju praised Ranbir Kapoor at the Ramayana event? Dil Raju accidentally called Ranbir Kapoor “Ranveer Singh” while praising him, then quickly corrected himself. Ranbir kept a straight face, and a clip of the mix-up circulated on social media.

{{^usCountry}} He then continued in Telugu, earning an enthusiastic response from the audience. "Hyderabad ku raavadam naaku epudu pratyekame. Mee prema, abhimaanam naaku chala villuvenavi (Coming to Hyderabad is always special for me. Your love and affection are very valuable to me)," he continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then continued in Telugu, earning an enthusiastic response from the audience. "Hyderabad ku raavadam naaku epudu pratyekame. Mee prema, abhimaanam naaku chala villuvenavi (Coming to Hyderabad is always special for me. Your love and affection are very valuable to me)," he continued. {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping the moment light-hearted, Ranbir added, "I hope I have not said anything wrong." Sai Pallavi appeared delighted by his effort to speak to the crowd in their language.

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Ranbir Kapoor on the significance of Ramayana

During his address, Ranbir spoke about the values at the heart of the epic and what audiences could expect from the film. He described Ramayana as a story that continues to resonate across generations, going beyond its place in mythology.

“Jai Shri Ram! Greetings to everyone. Some stories do not need to be told because they live on with us. Ramayana is one such story. Ramayana is a wonderful journey that teaches us how to be a great father, a good son, a loving husband and a true friend. When you watch this film, it will not feel like you are simply watching a movie. You will undoubtedly experience something extraordinary. This is a film that inspires goodness in all of us."

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He added, “Namit Malhotra has brought this film to life with an extraordinary vision. Director Nitesh Tiwari has crafted it beautifully, and I thank him for making me a part of this film. Rakul’s performance in this film is very different and will surprise all of you. My journey with Sai Pallavi on this film has been a memorable experience. Whenever I saw her on the sets, I genuinely felt as though I was looking at Goddess Sita herself. I cannot imagine anyone other than her playing this character. If I had a brother, he would be like Ravi. Rocking Star Yash is a wonderful family man. He left his family, his city and everything behind to be a part of Ramayana. I have never seen anyone work as hard as he does.”

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"Dil Raju garu has been a tremendous supporter of films across different languages. I hope to collaborate with him on many more projects in the future. Thank you to the Telugu audience and all my brothers here for accepting me with so much love. We will undoubtedly deliver a grand big-screen cinematic experience to all of you. Thank you so much. Hyderabad has always been a special place for me. Your love and affection mean a great deal to me. Let’s meet in the theatres. Jai Shri Ram!” the actor concluded his speech.

Ramayana release date and cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film is planned as a two-part epic, with both instalments set for a worldwide release in IMAX.

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The first part is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026, around Diwali, while the second instalment is expected to release during Diwali 2027.