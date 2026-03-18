Ranveer Singh says Dhurandhar 2 will change the future of Indian cinema

Bringing his signature flair to the stage, Ranveer Singh lit up the music launch of Dhurandhar The Revenge, on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. At the glittering event, the actor also took a moment to reflect on the thunderous response to the first instalment of Aditya Dhar’s directorial, admitting he is still soaking in the overwhelming love the film received. Ranveer Singh is excited about the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar 2 On Tuesday, Ranveer stole the show at the music launch for the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was also attended by his co-star Sara Arjun and the music team, including Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas, Khan Saab, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Shahzad Ali. For the first time, Ranveer opened up about the overwhelming response to the first instalment, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the audience for embracing the film. “Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad (Friends, you have taken Dhurandhar, our film, to a historic milestone, and this has only been possible because of your love and support. Today, we, as a team, thank the cinema-going audience across the world, you all, for this),” Ranveer said.

He continued, “Ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge release hogi jiska na sirf desh mein, pure vishwa mein be besabri se intezar hai. Humari puri team ko iss baat se itni khushi hai (Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released, and it’s being eagerly awaited not just in the country, but across the world. Our entire team is incredibly happy about this). We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled by the kind of excitement and anticipation that we are seeing for the second part. It is unprecedented. We are still processing it. It is such a rush.” During the event, Ranveer also expressed hope that the second part will change the future of Indian cinema, saying, “Aur itna bata doon, ab indian cinema ka mustaqbil ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega.”