Ranveer Singh says Dhurandhar 2 will change the future of Indian cinema
For the first time, Ranveer Singh opened up about the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar, expressing gratitude to the audience for embracing the film.
Bringing his signature flair to the stage, Ranveer Singh lit up the music launch of Dhurandhar The Revenge, on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. At the glittering event, the actor also took a moment to reflect on the thunderous response to the first instalment of Aditya Dhar’s directorial, admitting he is still soaking in the overwhelming love the film received.
Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar 2
On Tuesday, Ranveer stole the show at the music launch for the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was also attended by his co-star Sara Arjun and the music team, including Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas, Khan Saab, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Shahzad Ali.
For the first time, Ranveer opened up about the overwhelming response to the first instalment, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the audience for embracing the film.
“Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad (Friends, you have taken Dhurandhar, our film, to a historic milestone, and this has only been possible because of your love and support. Today, we, as a team, thank the cinema-going audience across the world, you all, for this),” Ranveer said.
He continued, “Ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge release hogi jiska na sirf desh mein, pure vishwa mein be besabri se intezar hai. Humari puri team ko iss baat se itni khushi hai (Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released, and it’s being eagerly awaited not just in the country, but across the world. Our entire team is incredibly happy about this). We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled by the kind of excitement and anticipation that we are seeing for the second part. It is unprecedented. We are still processing it. It is such a rush.”
During the event, Ranveer also expressed hope that the second part will change the future of Indian cinema, saying, “Aur itna bata doon, ab indian cinema ka mustaqbil ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega.”
Dhurandhar makes a splash
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller serves as the first instalment of a two-part film series and went on to become a huge box office hit.
It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.
Released on December 5, the film collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide and became the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office.
Dhurandhar 2 to be out soon
Now, the second part of the film is slated to release on March 19. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the much-awaited sequel an A certification.
The film is doing exceptionally well in its paid previews and advance bookings. The film's paid previews, which open on Wednesday from 5.30 pm onwards, are almost booked with almost 10 lakh tickets sold.
The film will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will bring back Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat aka Hamza, R Madhavan as strategist Ajay Sanyal, with Arjun Rampal as ISI's Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam.
The film was initially slated for a box office clash with Yash’s much-anticipated Toxic, but the face-off was averted after the latter pushed its release from March 19 to June 4. However, the spy thriller is now set to take on fresh competition from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, with both films arriving in theatres on March 19.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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