Shararat singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up about her triumph over bipolar disorder, aims to spread awareness

With her song Shararat currently trending at No. 1 in India and No. 2 globally, singer Jasmine Sandlas is riding a career high. “For us, singers, there was a life before and there is life after Dhurandhar (2025),” she says, adding that she finds songwriting therapeutic. Shararat singer Jasmine Sandlas (Instagram)

The singer, who has released over 130 songs, shares that she consciously makes music for women. Aaj Mera Dil Tutiya has resonated with many women who finally feel they have a breakup song from a female point of view. I say it every time someone asks. My main audience is women

“Nothing is more fulfilling than writing. My songs 36 Mere Vargiyan and Royi Na were written in a phase of my life when I was surrounded by energy vampires and toxic relationships. During heartbreaks also, songs helped me heal,” says the singer, who been vocal about her struggles with mental health.

“I have suffered from bipolar disorder and depression. I took intense therapy and medication to heal from a very tough phase of my life,” she reveals.

Jasmine adds that several people live their lives without even being diagnosed: “It’s embarrassing to be judged when you’re already so helpless... It’s okay to ask for help and help should be offered urgently. It is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Crediting actor Deepika Padukone for destigmatising mental health, she says, “It was a big moment when she spoke about it. I stand for mental wellness. Even though it’s a very difficult conversation, I hope to raise awareness and help in all ways that I can in the coming years."



When discussing what’s next, the singer expresses her creative and professional goals: “I choose writing a song over anything. Nothing is more fulfilling. I love singing in the studio. I come alive on stage. I am ready for Bollywood. I never thought I would say that out loud.”