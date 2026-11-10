Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani dies at 96 on Diwali; his cousin remembers him as a ‘rockstar’ who lived a glorious life

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at the age of 96 on Diwali. Sharing the news on social media, the actor’s family member remembered him with love, choosing to celebrate the long and happy life he had lived. He breathed his last during Lakshmi Puja, on November 8.

Ranveer Singh's cousin confirms the death

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at the age of 96 on Diwali.

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Saumya Hingorani, Ranveer’s cousin from his maternal side, shared several pictures and videos of her grandfather, whom the family lovingly called Dadu. Along with the memories, she penned an emotional note about his life, the time they spent together and how much he meant to everyone.

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Saumya wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned ✨ My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time - the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja 🙏🏽 I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together 🥰 Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything ♥️ Save a scoop of icecream for me 🤗 Until we dance again 🤍Hari Om 🕊️.”

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Ranveer Singh's memories of his 'rockstar' Nana

{{^usCountry}} Ranveer has often spoken about his love for his maternal grandfather, occasionally sharing pictures and videos that gave fans a glimpse of their bond. During the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, the actor had posted a video of his grandfather dancing along to the film's popular song What Jhumka. The actor also shared pictures of the two together, with his nana wearing a Team Rocky T-shirt. At 93, he was clearly enjoying himself and even had a rather entertaining demand. “Leave tikki bring Tequila for me”, he said in the video. Ranveer shared the pictures with the caption, “Nana is peak Rocky-ism! (bomb and fire emoticon) 93 and Rock(y)ing!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer has often spoken about his love for his maternal grandfather, occasionally sharing pictures and videos that gave fans a glimpse of their bond. During the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, the actor had posted a video of his grandfather dancing along to the film's popular song What Jhumka. The actor also shared pictures of the two together, with his nana wearing a Team Rocky T-shirt. At 93, he was clearly enjoying himself and even had a rather entertaining demand. “Leave tikki bring Tequila for me”, he said in the video. Ranveer shared the pictures with the caption, “Nana is peak Rocky-ism! (bomb and fire emoticon) 93 and Rock(y)ing!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor gave fans another glimpse of his grandfather's spirit during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the heat, his 93-year-old nana made sure to step out and cast his vote. Ranveer shared a picture of him wearing a shirt, trousers and sunglasses, with a policeman helping him. He wrote, “93 yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts”.

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A new chapter for Ranveer and Deepika's family

Recently, Ranveer and his actor-wife, Deepika Padukone, shared the first glimpse of their second daughter, Devi, during Dussehra. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dua, in September 2024.

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

On the work front, Ranveer has been enjoying the success of the Dhurandhar franchise and is now preparing for his next film, Pralay. Directed by Jai Mehta, the project is a survival thriller set in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai, where people are forced to fight for survival following a zombie outbreak.

The film is particularly special for Ranveer as it marks his debut as a producer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films. He is backing the project alongside Birla Studios, led by Ananya Birla, and True Story Films, founded by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal. Pralay went on floors in Mumbai in August 2026. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and marks her debut in Hindi cinema.