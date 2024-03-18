Ranvir Shorey says he had ‘great regard’ for Mahesh Bhatt till ‘fiasco happened' while dating his daughter Pooja Bhatt

Actor Ranvir Shorey has opened up about ex-girlfriend Pooja Bhatt and his fallout with Mahesh Bhatt. Speaking with news agency ANI, he shared he had great regard for Mahesh, till a ‘fiasco happened’ when he dated the filmmaker's daughter Pooja. (Also Read | Ranvir Shorey says Manish Makhija was his best friend until ‘the incident’ with Pooja Bhatt: ‘Then he turned around, married her’) Ranvir Shorey spoke about his personal life.

Ranvir on his relationship with Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja

Ranvir said, "I had great regard for Mr Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt) till the fiasco happened when I was seeing his daughter (Pooja Bhatt). Then I saw that actually whatever respect I had for him was being used to manipulate me... very duplicitous behaviour going on."

Ranvir opens up about treatment in film industry

He also spoke about being isolated, and bad-mouthing in the film industry. "This fully happens, you know, ganging up against someone, elbowing them out, standing on somebody's toes, scuttling somebody's career. This happens. This is a fact. It happens in politics, corporate and media too. But this part is not glamorous," he added.

When Ranvir spoke about his and Pooja's relationship

In 2020, Ranvir had replied to a news article about his and Pooja’s ‘abusive relationship’. He had said, “These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory and malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them,” he had tweeted.

Responding to another tweet, he had talked about Pooja’s husband Manish Makhija. “This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used,” he had said. Pooja and Manish got married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2014. Pooja has not legally separated from him.

Ranvir's projects so far

Ranvir is known for his work in films, including Jism, and Lakshya. He received much appreciation for his role in films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Traffic Signal, and Bheja Fry, among others. He was also seen in Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra. His recent show, Sunflower season 2, is receiving a good response. Ranvir is receiving appreciation for his performance in Sunflower 2. The web show also stars Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma. It is streaming on Zee5.

