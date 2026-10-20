Ravi Kishan plays Lord Rama for the first time at Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela, urges youth to embrace spirituality

As the country celebrates Dussehra, with people attending Ramleelas and marking the triumph of good over evil, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has taken on a new role. The actor is playing Lord Rama for the first time at Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. He also used the occasion to share a message on spirituality, urging young people to turn to it during difficult times.

Ravi Kishan as Lord Rama in Ramleela

Ravi Kishan plays Lord Rama in Ayodhya ki Ramleela,

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Before taking on the role of Lord Rama, Ravi revealed that he had played Lord Parshurama, Kevat and Mata Sita as a child. Several videos from the event have surfaced online, showing the actor arriving in a grand chariot and performing on stage.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to the media, Ravi said he had taken on the role with his young fans in mind. He said, "I urge the youth to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. Whenever you face depression or difficulties in life, spirituality helps us overcome them. I come from a humble background, and today the world knows me through cinema and as the MP from Gorakhpur." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to the media, Ravi said he had taken on the role with his young fans in mind. He said, "I urge the youth to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. Whenever you face depression or difficulties in life, spirituality helps us overcome them. I come from a humble background, and today the world knows me through cinema and as the MP from Gorakhpur." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Is this Ravi Kishan’s first time playing Lord Rama? Yes. Ravi Kishan is playing Lord Rama for the first time at Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. As a child, he had played Parshurama, Kevat and Mata Sita. What message did Ravi Kishan share with young people at Ramleela? He urged young people to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, and said spirituality can help during difficult times. He also encouraged everyone to meditate for at least half an hour daily. How are Ramlila performances connecting with younger audiences? Actor Shahbaz Khann said young viewers have responded positively to his portrayal of Ravana, telling him to keep performing. He uses his own interpretation of the character rather than relying on stereotypical mannerisms.

Ravi added, "I urge everyone to devote at least half an hour daily to meditation. Spirituality, Sanatan traditions, culture and religion give us the strength to overcome difficulties. Today, by Lord Ram's grace, I am playing him in a Ramleela for the first time. I have previously played Parshuram, Kevat and Mata Sita when I was a child, and I hope to do justice to this role with his blessings."

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Earlier, Television actor Gaurav Khanna also impressed fans as Lord Rama at Agra's Janakpuri Mahotsava 2026. Television actor Shilpa Shinde surprised fans as she played Sita at Delhi Ramlila.

About Ravi Kishan's recent and upcoming work

The actor and politician was last seen in the movie Mirzapur: The Film. Helmed by Gurmeet Singh, the film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Faal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and others in key roles. The film received positive response from the audience as well as the critics and earned over ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office.

He will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Helmed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia, the film is a sequel to the 2006 film and also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Kiran Juneja, Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey in key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath under T-Series Films and Tandav Films and written by Rajesh Chawla, Shreya Srivastava and Vaibhav Suman, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.