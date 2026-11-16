Ravie Dubey surprised as Thai fans go gaga over his Lakshman in Ramayana, reacts to being called an ‘international heartthrob’

Actor Ravie Dubey is still getting used to the attention coming his way from audiences in Thailand. The actor, who plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, recently discovered that fans in the country have been sharing video edits of him on social media and even given him an affectionate new name. Calling him ‘P’Ravie’, Thai fans have been celebrating his performance, something the actor admits he did not see coming.

Ravie Dubey reacts to his viral moment

Ramayana star Ravie Dubey is the new Thai fan favourite; actor reacts to viral edits and his new nickname.

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Speaking to India Today, Ravie recalled how he first came across the posts and edits. He said, “It took me a little while to realise what was happening! A couple of days ago, I went on X and Instagram and started seeing these reactions and video edits with captions in Thai. That’s when it really hit me that people in Thailand were watching the film and connecting with the characters. It made me smile. I’m deeply grateful that he’s being received with such warmth. And seeing that same affection come in for all the characters from places like Indonesia and Hong Kong as well, it’s really moving to see how far Ramayana is reaching.”

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The actor was also asked about being called an international heartthrob, a tag that clearly caught him off guard. He added, “International heartthrob? I really don’t know what to say to that! From the day I was cast to now, when the film is out and people are giving it so much love, my instinct has been to offer gratitude. I think gratitude and surrender are my preparation, if I can call it that.”

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Thai fans are sharing edits on Lakshman

{{^usCountry}} Ravie's newfound popularity has been particularly visible on X (formerly Twitter), where Thai fans have been sharing edits of his portrayal of Lakshman. Some of these videos feature music by BLACKPINK's Lisa, with fans expressing their admiration through captions and posts in Thai. The name ‘P’Ravie’ has also caught attention. In Thai culture, ‘P’ or ‘Phi’ is a respectful prefix used when addressing someone older or senior. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravie's newfound popularity has been particularly visible on X (formerly Twitter), where Thai fans have been sharing edits of his portrayal of Lakshman. Some of these videos feature music by BLACKPINK's Lisa, with fans expressing their admiration through captions and posts in Thai. The name ‘P’Ravie’ has also caught attention. In Thai culture, ‘P’ or ‘Phi’ is a respectful prefix used when addressing someone older or senior. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana: Part 1 finds an audience beyond India

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5. The film has found a strong audience in several international markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, where the Ramayana has deep cultural and religious significance. Apart from Thailand, viewers in Indonesia and Hong Kong have also been expressing their appreciation for the film and its characters.

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The international response has also contributed to the film's impressive box office performance. According to trade reports, Ramayana: Part 1 has collected approximately ₹1,384.50 crore worldwide in its first 11 days. Its India gross stands at ₹909 crore, while overseas markets have contributed around ₹475.50 crore, accounting for more than 34% of its worldwide earnings. Ramayana: Part 1 will be releasing in 2028.