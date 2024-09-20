Reddit calls out Ranbir Kapoor's 'classist' sister Riddhima for her 'maybe it's a house help' remark against trolls

Riddhima Kapoor, who is the elder daughter of veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor, had spoken against trolls as she expressed why she wanted her daughter Samara to get off Instagram. A clip of her interview with Galatta India from earlier this year has now resurfaced on Reddit and her 'maybe it's a house help commenting' remark did not go down well with many on the platform. Also read: Riddhima is concerned about daughter Samara’s presence on Instagram Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni with their daughter Samara during an interview. (Pic courtesy: YouTube/Galatta India)

What did Riddhima Kapoor say?

While discussing how she does not want her daughter to be on social media due to trolls, Riddhima had said in the April 2024 interview, “She (Samara) wants to be on social media, I don't want her to be on social media to be very honest. I want her off social media. But I told her that if you still want to continue with your account (seemingly Instagram account), don't be affected and you can't keep reading all your comments. People will write all sorts of things. Anyone is sitting anywhere and writing these comments. May be it is the house help commenting, who knows?”

Reactions on Reddit

As soon as the old clip was shared on Reddit, many Redditors slammed Riddhima for her 'house help' comment. One said, "Eska matlab house help ko tum log pakka sub-humans ki tarah treat karte hoge... khud hi expose kardia apne aap ko (You must be treating house helps as sub-humans; you just exposed yourself)."

‘By doing such interviews they are doing no good’

A Redditor wrote, "What she is saying doesn’t make sense. If Riddhima doesn’t want her child to be on social media, but daughter wants to, they can find a middle ground by keeping her profile strictly private by giving access only to friends and family. And by doing such interviews they are doing no good. This is now going to get more unwanted attention towards their kid." Someone else wrote in reaction to this comment, "That's what they wanted. Also, the house help thing shows they treat them badly so she thinks house help is taking revenge."

‘All trolls are from a class below them’

A person also said, "Everything she said made sense except when she said househelp as a classist remark. Like house help is not supposed to be on social media and all trolls are from a class below them. If only she realised how much class hierarchy is baked into her thinking." A comment also read, "Insanely unnecessary, classist/elitist, and even senseless… who and why would anyone use house help as an insult? Its an honest way of earning a living..."

Riddhima is a jewellery designer. In 2006, she married Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni. In 2011, the two welcomed their only child, daughter Samara.