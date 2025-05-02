Menu Explore
Riddhima Kapoor prepares for Bollywood debut; check out BTS pic from movie set

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
May 02, 2025 02:53 PM IST

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set for her Bollywood debut, as she is filming in Shimla with mother Neetu Kapoor is attendance.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Neetu Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The actor is currently shooting in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh an the behind the scenes picture is already making rounds on social media.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is shooting in Shimla for her upcoming Bollywood debut
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is shooting in Shimla for her upcoming Bollywood debut

(Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talks about niece Raha's bond with mom Neetu Kapoor: ‘She calls her…’)

In the picture shared by actor Manuj Walia, Riddhima can be seen relaxing in a black sweater and pants, sitting with two kids, her co-stars in the film. The caption on the picture read, "My Nephew shooting with these beautiful souls and specially Ridhima. We are so Glad to meet you @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial (smiley emoji). We are excited and now waiting for the release right after the shoot wraps up." The location of the picture shows she is in Shimla.

Details about the film

After making her debut on OTT with Netflix Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Riddhima is all excited to make her debut on the big screen. Riddhima told HT, “Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills”. However, she remains tight lipped about the plot details and said, “All I can say is that we are shooting here until June.”

Riddhima is apparently shooting with her mother, actor Neetu Kapoor and if reports are anything to go by, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is will also be part of the project. However, Riddhima didn't confirm Neetu's role but added that she is "there and enjoying the process thoroughly ".

What does her family have to say about her debut

Riddhima comes from the Kapoor family of Bollywood which has a bevy of superstars. And now, she is ready to take forward the legacy of her late father iconic Rishi Kapoor, just like her superstar brother Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima says that her family is quite excited and supportive about her making a foray in feature films.

“They are so excited. I keep sending them snippets of the scene and yes fully supportive - the best part is mom and I staying together and we rehearse our lines everyday. Samara (daughter) is going to visit me once her school breaks for summer holidays,” Riddhima told HT.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
