Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalls getting 'a lot of film offers' when she was a teenager: 'Don't think I ever thought of it'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who belongs to one of the most prominent film families of Bollywood, has said that she received a lot of film offers when she was a teenager. But Riddhima chose to enter the fashion industry, subsequently pivoting to jewellery design.

In an interview, she said that she never discussed becoming an actor with her family. Riddhima is the daughter of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, and the sister of Ranbir Kapoor.

Asked about alternate career options, she said that she would've probably been a yoga instructor or perhaps even a chef, had she not become a jewellery designer. When she was prodded about ever having considered giving acting a go, she told a leading daily, "Oh gosh! Kidhar se karu acting (how do I act)? When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers but I don’t think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married. When I was studying, I remember my mother would tell me about the film offers coming my way and I'd wonder what to make of them because I was only 16-17 at the time."

Previously, Riddhima had said that while star kids might get a lot of attention initially, it's their work that must sustain their careers. "If I were to become an actress, I'd be told that it was a given since my family is into films. Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena (Kapoor, her cousins) are star kids but their work has spoken for itself; their success comes purely from their talent. They are superstars only because they are great at what they are doing," she had said, to the same publication.

Riddhima lives with her husband, Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara, in New Delhi. Last year, she travelled to Mumbai during the coronavirus lockdown to be with her mother after the death of her father, Rishi.

