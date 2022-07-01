R Madhavan's Rocketry predicted to perform like The Kashmir Files at box office, Vivek Agnihotri says, 'wish it happens'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to film trade analysts predicting that R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will grow at the box office like The Kashmir Files. Reports say that the film is expected to grow at the box office via word of mouth like Vivek’s last release The Kashmir Files. Rocketry is Madhavan’s directorial debut. (Also read: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect review | R Madhavan wins with the story of an underdog)

Sharing a news report about this box office analysis, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “From the bottom of my heart, I wish this happens and I am sure it will happen because @ActorMadhavan is one of the most honest actor. For those who don’t know he was one of the finest debaters and a true patriot.”

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet on R Madhavan.

The Kashmir Files is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the valley in the 1990s. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar, the film had a slow start at the box office, earning just ₹3.5 crore on its opening day. However, over the next few days, it grew in leaps and bounds via word of mouth, reaching as high as ₹26 crore on day 9. Eventually, it became one of the first Bollywood films to cross the ₹300-crore barrier during the pandemic.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayanan, former scientist and aerospace engineer, who faced espionage charges in the 1990s. It also features Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in cameo roles. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Audiences might not categorise Rocketry: The Nambi Effect as a mass commercial potboiler and only fit for festivals, but it's time you set yourself free from these expectations for this film is definitely worth all your time and money.”

While the film is directed, written by Madhavan who has also acted in it, he had previously said that he would not be directing another film, anytime soon. He said, “I don’t think I have it in me to direct again. It’s an exhausting process and I have no immediate plans as such to direct.”

