Saif Ali Khan buys 'second home' in Qatar three months after knife attack: It's very safe, feels good to be there

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he recently bought a luxurious property at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, Doha, Qatar. At a press event hosted by Alfardan Group, Saif opened up about what drew him to the island property. He praised Qatar’s safety, beauty, and proximity to India, calling it the perfect destination for his family. Saif said his stay felt "safe" and “a home away from home”. (Also Read | Jewel Heist trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat will give you Race flashbacks in this slick action flick) Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his house in January this year.(PTI file photo)

Saif Ali Khan buys island property in Doha

Saif spoke about how great he felt living in the property. “Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think of. One is that it’s not very far away and it’s easily accessible. And then the other thing is, the most important thing is that it’s very safe and it feels very good to be there. And the concept of an island within an island is also very luxurious and beautiful, and it’s just a really lovely place to live. And the feeling you get when you’re there is the important thing, and the views, and the food, and the kind of lifestyle, and the pace of living, and these are a few of the things that led to my decision," he said.

What made Saif buy Doha property

The actor called the property "home away from home". "I had gone there to do some work, and I was shooting for something, and I stayed at the property, and I thought it was amazing, and there was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like food and the way the menu was curated and various things like this. I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy. The main thing really is that it's peaceful and secluded if that's the kind of thing you are looking for," he added. He said that he is looking forward to taking his family, especially his children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan to his new property.

Saif has several properties across the globe

Apart from this, Saif has several other properties. Currently, he and his family including wife-actor Kareena Kapoor, sons Taimur and Jeh stay in the Bandra apartment. He also has his ancestral Pataudi Palace. Saif also has properties in London and Gstaad.

Saif stabbing incident

Saif bought this property just months after a knife attack on him. On January 16, accused Shehzad, allegedly attempting a robbery, broke into Saif's Bandra residence. During the incident, Saif was stabbed and was severely injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days before being discharged on January 21.

About Saif's next film

Fans will see Saif next in Netflix's much-anticipated film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief follows the story of a charming thief (Saif) and his partner (Jaideep) who plot to steal the ultra-rare African Red Sun diamond, while being chased by a determined detective (Kunal). Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins begins streaming on Netflix from April 25.