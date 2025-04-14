Jewel Heist trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat will give you Race flashbacks in this slick action flick

Netflix has released the trailer for Saif Ali Khan's Jewel Thief on Monday. The 2 minute 13 second-long trailer shows Jaideep Ahlawat's character hiring the most famous thief of them, played by Saif, but will they be able to pull off this heist worth ₹500 crore? Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Jewel Thief, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand’s Marflix Productions, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins trailer is packed with deception, danger and desire. It might even give you deja vu to Saif's other action-thriller, the hit Race franchise.

Another heist for Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan plays Rehan Roy — a charming and cunning thief with wits as sharp as his moves — and Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, a cool and calculated mafia boss. The heist thriller also boasts a star-studded ensemble cast.

Joining them are Kunal Kapoor as Vikram Patel, a relentless detective determined to catch the thief red-handed, and Nikita Dutta as Farah, who has stolen a different kind of jewel, Rehan Roy’s heart. As loyalties shift and motives blur, the race begins for the ultimate prize: the coveted African Red Sun jewel.

Watch it here:

Other details about Jewel Thief

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and produced by Marflix Pictures in its streaming debut, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the production house founded by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand.

Speaking about the film, the producers shared, “As filmmakers, we’re constantly exploring new ways to tell stories that are stylish, compelling, and surprising. With Jewel Thief, we wanted to create a cinematic universe that felt both classic and fresh — a modern-day heist with emotion and pace. This is our first streaming venture, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix to bring that vision to life. The story is slick, the characters are layered, and the scale is massive, so gear up for this action-packed adventure.”