Saif Ali Khan jokingly complains about not receiving 2 years' worth of ghee he won on Kaun Banega Crorepati yet: ‘Even my cheque's not come’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stepped onto the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, to promote his film Haiwaan and stepped out a ‘ghee legend’ as fans put it. In the latest episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the actor jokingly complained that he had not yet received the two-year supply of ghee he won on the show. He added that he didn’t receive his cheque either.

Saif Ali Khan wants his KBC cheque and ghee

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan poses for photographs on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. (PTI)

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On Kapil’s show, the host remarked on Saif's recent joining of Instagram. He read out a comment in which a fan claimed that the actor was so happy to win two years' worth of ghee that he joined the social media platform. Kareena Kapoor, who was also a guest on the show with her husband, clapped and pulled his leg about it too.

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But Saif then joked, “I just want to clear one thing. I haven’t even received the ghee yet,” making Kapil and the audience crack up. He also added, “Even my cheque’s not come,” making Kareena and Archana Puran Singh laugh. “Somebody get him his ghee,” joked one fan, posting a clip of the interaction on Instagram. “He's so unintentionally funny,” wrote another.

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{{^usCountry}} “Saif needs to have his own show..” thought one fan, while another commented, “I was today years old when i found out there are ppl out there who still don't know abt the Govardhan ghee for 2 saal this is why i came meme.” One fan even tagged Sony TV, writing, “What is this? Your channel promised this poor guy free ghee but he still NOT received & still waiting.” When Saif Ali Khan won 2 years' worth of ghee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Saif needs to have his own show..” thought one fan, while another commented, “I was today years old when i found out there are ppl out there who still don't know abt the Govardhan ghee for 2 saal this is why i came meme.” One fan even tagged Sony TV, writing, “What is this? Your channel promised this poor guy free ghee but he still NOT received & still waiting.” When Saif Ali Khan won 2 years' worth of ghee {{/usCountry}}

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In late September, Saif was a contestant on Amitabh’s KBC with Akshay Kumar. They were there to promote their film Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. Clips of Saif getting excited about winning ghee had gone viral, with many fans calling him ‘Gen Z born in the wrong era’.

“Wow, what?” remarked an excited Saif on the show when Amitabh mentioned that answering the 10th question correctly would win them a two-year supply of Gowardhan ghee. Akshay couldn’t stop laughing at his reaction, and when the host repeated the offer, Saif remarked, “This is it; this is why I came.” His reaction soon turned into a meme.

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When Saif debuted on Instagram, fans spammed his comment section with ghee memes. On Kapil’s show, the actor even joked, “Nowadays, we get a lot of ghee’s supply,” when the host asked them the secret to their looking refreshed. When Kareena said, “We consume ghee a lot in our house,” Saif even joked, “She just doesn’t eat ghee but also rubs it on her feet every night.” He also added, “Imagine, this is such a romantic thing that our bedroom smells like dhaba every night.”