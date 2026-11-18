Saif Ali Khan opened up about his meeting with Prince William at Dharma Productions, revealing that they spoke about strengthening cultural ties between India and the UK. Their conversation touched upon the film industries of both countries, cinema, music and cricket. Speaking to the media after the interaction, the actor said they also discussed opportunities for greater collaboration between the two countries.

What did Saif Ali Khan say?

Bollywood film director and producer Karan Johar (2L), Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (2R) and Kareena Kapoor Khan (R), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) applaud as they meet at the office of Dharma Productions in Mumbai on November 18, 2026. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)

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"This session was about cultural cooperation and the film industries of the United Kingdom (UK) and India working together," Saif said. Describing the meeting with Prince William, Saif said it was a light-hearted conversation involving films, songs and cricket. "It was a light conversation about films, songs, and a little bit about cricket," he said.

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He also revealed that they spoke about his late father, former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, and his experiences playing cricket in England and India. When asked whether his royal background came up during the interaction, Saif said, "They did mention it, but I was quick to point out that in India we do not have a royal system anymore."

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Deep Dive What did Saif Ali Khan and Prince William discuss at Dharma Productions? They spoke about cultural cooperation and collaboration between the Indian and UK film industries, as well as films, music and cricket. Saif described it as a light-hearted conversation. What did Saif Ali Khan tell Prince William about his royal lineage? Saif said they mentioned his royal background, and he pointed out that India no longer has a royal system. How could Indian and UK filmmakers collaborate in the future? Saif said there could be more opportunities for the film industries to work together, noting Yash Raj Films’ agreement to make films in the UK. He also said filmmakers will need to explore how UK stories fit into contemporary Indian cinema.

{{^usCountry}} Saif also praised Prince William's work as an ambassador for environmental causes, including climate action and green energy, calling the Earthshot Prize a "fantastic thing". Highlighting the UK's long-standing association with Bollywood, the actor said, "The UK has been a favourite destination for Bollywood for a very long time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif also praised Prince William's work as an ambassador for environmental causes, including climate action and green energy, calling the Earthshot Prize a "fantastic thing". Highlighting the UK's long-standing association with Bollywood, the actor said, "The UK has been a favourite destination for Bollywood for a very long time." {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to recent developments, the actor mentioned Yash Raj Films' agreement to make films in the UK and stressed the need to explore further opportunities for collaboration. "We used to make a lot of films there, and I think in the future also we'll have to see how we work together. I think a lot of people, recently Yash Raj has also signed something and made an agreement to make some films, " said Saif.

Reflecting on how Bollywood's storytelling has evolved, Saif noted that earlier films were often more NRI-friendly, while contemporary cinema increasingly looks inward at India's own culture and stories. "Earlier, the movies we used to make were sort of more NRI-friendly. But now, since so much of our culture is looking inside at our own country, we'll have to find a way in the future to see how UK stories fit into that narrative. It'll be very interesting to find out," he added.

About the trip of Prince William

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Prince William's visit to Dharma Productions saw him receive a Bollywood-style welcome from filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The interaction also featured a dance performance on 'Shava Shava', the popular track from Karan's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Earlier in the day, Prince William and Princess Catherine visited the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai's Lower Parel. The engagement focused on sustainable textiles and was part of their India visit for the Earthshot Prize 2026. The royal couple had attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 17, which saw global environmental innovators come together with several well-known faces from entertainment, sports and music.

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The Mumbai trip is also significant as it marks Princess Catherine's first joint overseas visit with Prince William since 2022. Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize aims to support innovative ideas and solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The royal couple began their Mumbai engagements on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, taking a ride on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.