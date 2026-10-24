Saif Ali Khan is fed up of fans asking whether he has got his Govardhan Ghee after KBC episode, turns it into a hilarious ad

Saif Ali Khan recently went viral after his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. And no, it wasn't because of a tough question he answered, but his gleeful reaction to winning a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee on the show. Now, Saif has turned that viral moment into a brand deal,starring in a hilarious advertisement of the ghee brand.

Saif turns viral moment into a brand deal opportunity

Saif Ali Khan starred in Gowardhan Ghee ad.

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Saif shared the advertisement on his newly launched Instagram profile. In the video, the actor is seen interacting with fans during an Instagram Live session. The ad begins with Saif declaring that he doesn't want to talk about the ghee brand or his viral moment. However, his fans continue to tease him about it, asking whether he has received his two-year supply of ghee.

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One fan quips, “From aura farming to dairy farming,” while others suggest that the actor joined Instagram because of the ghee.

Things get funnier when Saif accidentally turns his camera, revealing hundreds of bottles of Gowardhan Ghee stacked inside his house. Embarrassed, he asks his staff to close the door before urging his fans to stop obsessing over the ghee and ask him more interesting questions. The ad ended with angry Saif shutting the Instagram live session as he says, “Leave me alone. Stop asking me for the ghee. Go checkout the offer yourself. I am done.”

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Where did it all start?

{{^usCountry}} In late September, Saif appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati with Akshay Kumar. The actors were on the show to promote their film Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In late September, Saif appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati with Akshay Kumar. The actors were on the show to promote their film Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. {{/usCountry}}

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During the episode, Saif exclaimed, “Wow, what?” when Amitabh mentioned that answering the 10th question correctly would win them a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee. Akshay couldn't stop laughing at his reaction. When the host repeated the offer, Saif remarked, “This is it; this is why I came.” His enthusiastic response soon turned into a viral meme.

When Saif said he hasn't received the ghee yet

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Recently, Saif appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the episode, he jokingly expressed disappointment over not receiving the ghee he had won on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kapil Sharma read out a fan's comment claiming that Saif was so happy about winning two years' worth of ghee that he joined social media. The actor was quick to dismiss the theory, saying, “I just want to clear one thing. I haven’t even received the ghee yet.” His response left Kapil and the audience laughing.

In 2026, Saif was seen in Haiwaan and Kartavya. While Haiwaan received mixed reviews, Saif earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of a police inspector in Kartavya.