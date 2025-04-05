Saira Banu recalls Manoj Kumar ducking behind her while shooting ‘tense scene’ in Balidaan: ‘A bandit came with a whip…’

Veteran actor Saira Banu remembered actor and director Manoj Kumar, who died at the age of 87. Taking to Instagram, Saira penned a long note as she took a walk down memory lane. She spoke about Manoj as a person as well as her and Dilip Kumar's relationship with the late actor. Praising Manoj Kumar, she also shared some fun anecdotes. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan pay tribute to Manoj Kumar: 'You will always be Bharat to us') Saira Banu and Manoj Kumar in a still from 1971 film Balidaan.

Saira Banu remembers Manoj Kumar

Saira posted a video collage featuring herself, Dilip and Manoj. It had black and white photos from film sets as well as the time they spent together behind the camera. Manoj was mindful of a 'shy and reserved' Saira, she added. Sharing the post, Saira captioned the post, "Soon after my very first film, I began receiving numerous offers. Among them was Shaadi, a film that holds a special place in my heart. It was here that I was paired opposite Manoj ji for the very first time."

"I was such a shy and reserved young girl back then, and I had this peculiar habit of being extremely awkward on set, especially during romantic scenes. But Manoj ji, with his quiet understanding and immense grace, would simply walk away from the set whenever my solo shots were being filmed just so I could feel at ease. We were both people of few words, but there was a quiet comfort in our working relationship that required no explanation," she added.

Saira Banu opens up about Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar

Saira opened up on Manoj's relationship with Dilip Kumar. "Manoj ji had the deepest admiration for our Sahib. The bond they shared was beautiful cooking together, trying out new versions of omelettes, flying kites, and engaging in sher-o-shayari (poetry) for hours. There is a most endearing memory I often recall with great affection during the making of Aadmi, Manoj ji, quite unknowingly, began imitating Sahib’s mannerisms. Sahib, with a twinkle in his eye, gently said to him, 'Yaar tu meri tarah shots kar le, main kuch aur tareeka nikaalta hoon (You do shots like me, I will figure out something else!' Oh, how we all laughed it was a moment filled with such warmth and camaraderie."

When Manoj wanted to shelve Purab Aur Paschim

She recalled how Manoj was adamant about shelving Purab Aur Paschim if Saira wasn't a part of it. "Sahib and I had mutually decided that I would not continue my film career after our marriage. But prior to our wedding, I had already signed Purab Aur Paschim, in which I was to play a Westernised girl opposite Manoj ji. When the subject came up, Manoj ji was clear and resolute he said he would shelve the project altogether if Sahib didn’t permit me to work in it."

"And later, during the course of filming, when I fell seriously unwell, Sahib himself told Manoj ji that we would completely understand if he had to replace me. But Manoj ji, in a gesture I shall never forget, said softly yet firmly “I would rather shelve the film than cast someone else in Saira’s place.” That rare kind of loyalty, respect, and affection how does one even begin to thank someone for that?" she added.

Saira shares fun stories

Saira also spoke about Manoj's wife Shashi Goswami and shared some fun anecdotes. "His beloved Shashi ji was also very close to us. A spirited, talented woman always full of life. She would often tell me such delightful things about their everyday life. She once said, laughing, “Saira, if a bumblebee entered the room, Manoj ji would dive under the bedsheet and ask me to get rid of it!” That was his innocence so endearing," she said.

"And how can I forget our Balidaan shoot at China-Creek? We were both handcuffed to each other, shooting a tense scene where we had to escape from a dacoit on horseback barefoot, running through flowing water. In the scene, Manoj ji was to heroically snatch the whip and stand in front of me to protect me. But the moment the camera rolled, and the bandit came charging with the whip in the air, Manoj ji quickly ducked behind me instead! Oh, what a moment that was we laughed until our sides ached. Today, Manoj ji is no longer with us but someone like him never truly leaves. Rest in peace, Manoj ji. You were not just an exceptional actor, an exceptional human being," concluded her note.

Saira worked with Manoj in films such as Krishnan-Panju, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaadi among others. Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar workled in Aadmi.