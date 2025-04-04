Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan pay tribute to Manoj Kumar: 'You will always be Bharat to us'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ritika Kumar
Apr 04, 2025 07:24 PM IST

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan expressed condolences for filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who passed away on Friday. 

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have come forward and shared their heartfelt condolences over the demise of Hindi film industry's legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar. The actor breathed his last on Friday morning. He was 87.

Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan paid tribute to Manoj Kumar.
Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan paid tribute to Manoj Kumar.

(Also read: Despite being unwell, Dharmendra reaches Manoj Kumar's home to pay final respects: ‘Bachpan saath hi guzra’)

Shah Rukh took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his grief with a poignant note in a tribute to 'Bharat' Kumar. The Om Shanti Om actor's message read, “Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us.”

Aamir, Salman also paid tribute to the legend

In a personal tribute, Aamir expressed his sadness and respect through a statement saying that the legend was an institution.

"Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learnt so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Aamir in his statement.

Salman also shared his pain on X (formerly Twitter) thanking the actor-filmmaker for unforgettable films. "Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories…," wrote Salman.

About Manoj Kumar and his career

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, Manoj carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema. His iconic roles in films like Shaheed, Upkar, and Purab Aur Paschim deeply resonated with the patriotic sentiments of the audiences.

Throughout his career, Manoj became known for both his acting and direction in films that focused on national pride and the spirit of unity. His contributions to Indian cinema earned him several prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards in different categories.

In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian arts, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1992. His legacy was further solidified when he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

