Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor bring back 90s chemistry on Koffee With Karan 9: Here's where to watch 6 films of favourite Bollywood pair

There was a time when a Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor film came with everything Bollywood fans loved about the 90s: hit songs, over-the-top comedy, romance and enough family drama to keep everyone hooked. Even today, their songs and familiar scenes are enough to bring back memories of a time when Bollywood had its own distinct charm. Their reunion on the couch for Koffee With Karan season 9 has brought those memories flooding back.

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor bring back 90s nostalgia on Koffee With Karan 9: Where to watch their films online.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As the two stars looked back on their friendship and years of working together, fans got another glimpse of the bond they have shared over the decades. If their conversation has left you wanting to revisit some old favourites, here are six Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor films to add to your watchlist, complete with their popular songs and where you can stream them online.

1. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Released on November 4, 1994, Andaz Apna Apna may not have been an immediate box office success, but it has since become a cult favourite among Hindi film fans. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the comedy stars Aamir Khan as Amar and Salman Khan as Prem, two young men with big dreams and little idea of how to achieve them. When they learn about Raveena (Raveena Tandon), a wealthy businessman's daughter who has returned from London, both see her as their ticket to a better life and set out to win her over.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} But things take a hilarious turn when Raveena and her secretary, Karishma (Karisma Kapoor), swap identities to find out whether Amar and Prem are genuinely interested in them or simply after the family's money. Unaware of the switch, the two men find themselves caught in a series of mix-ups that only get worse with the arrival of the villainous Teja (Paresh Rawal) and the eccentric Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor. Between mistaken identities, kidnappings and one blunder after another, the film delivers the kind of comedy that audiences continue to quote even decades later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But things take a hilarious turn when Raveena and her secretary, Karishma (Karisma Kapoor), swap identities to find out whether Amar and Prem are genuinely interested in them or simply after the family's money. Unaware of the switch, the two men find themselves caught in a series of mix-ups that only get worse with the arrival of the villainous Teja (Paresh Rawal) and the eccentric Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor. Between mistaken identities, kidnappings and one blunder after another, the film delivers the kind of comedy that audiences continue to quote even decades later. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Its soundtrack, featuring songs such as Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori, Elo Ji Sanam and Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane, remains popular with fans. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

2. Jeet (1996)

Jeet, which hit theatres on August 23, 1996, takes a more dramatic turn with a story about love, sacrifice and redemption. Karan (Sunny Deol), a ruthless hitman who works for a powerful gangster named Gajraj. His life begins to change when he falls in love with Kajal (Karisma Kapoor), whose innocence makes him want to leave his violent past behind.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But their relationship faces a major hurdle when Kajal's father refuses to accept Karan and arranges her marriage to Raju (Salman Khan), a wealthy and well-mannered man. Karan steps aside, despite his heartbreak. When Gajraj later threatens Kajal and Raju, however, he returns to protect them. The story builds towards an emotional showdown that puts Karan's love and loyalty to the test.

Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film also stars Tabu, Amrish Puri and Alok Nath. The songs Yaara O Yaara, and Abhi Saans Lene Ki Fursat Nahin Hai remain among its memorable tracks. Jeet is streaming on Prime Video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

3. Judwaa (1997)

Double the Salman Khan means double the chaos in Judwaa. Released on February 7, 1997, David Dhawan’s comedy follows identical twins who are separated at birth and grow up in completely different worlds. Raja is raised in India and learns to fend for himself on the streets, while Prem grows up in the United States as a polite, well-mannered young man. Neither has any idea that he has a twin.

Things get complicated when Prem returns to India to marry Mala (Karisma Kapoor), while Raja falls for Roopa (Rambha). The brothers share a strange reflex connection, which means an unexpected move by one can leave the other in a fix. Add their contrasting personalities, mistaken identities and a fair share of confusion, and the result is a string of comic situations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alongside Salman, the film features Kader Khan, Anupam Kher and Bindu. And who can forget its catchy soundtrack? Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara remain among the songs that instantly bring back memories of 90s Bollywood. If you're in the mood for some old-school comedy, Judwaa is available to stream on JioHotstar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

4. Biwi No. 1 (1999)

Released on May 28, 1999, Biwi No. 1 stars Salman and Karisma in a comedy that tackles marriage, infidelity and a wife's fight to save her family. Karisma plays Pooja, a devoted wife and mother who is left heartbroken when she discovers that her husband, Prem (Salman Khan), is having an affair with Rupali (Sushmita Sen), a model.

Rather than walk away, Pooja decides to fight for her marriage. With help from Prem's friend Lakhan (Anil Kapoor), she gives herself a makeover and sets out to make her husband realise the value of the family he has taken for granted.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film also features Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. Its music remains one of its biggest draws, with songs such as Chunari Chunari, Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai, Biwi No. 1 and Ishq Sona Hai continuing to find listeners years after its release. Biwi No. 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

5. Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Released on May 5, 2000, the David Dhawan film stars Sanjay Dutt as Vicky, a responsible businessman, and Salman as Prem, his carefree younger brother. Despite their contrasting personalities, the two share a strong relationship that is put to the test when romance enters the picture.

Things take an unexpected turn when Sapna (Karisma Kapoor) joins their office as a secretary. Vicky's family sees her as the perfect match for him, unaware that she has already fallen in love with Prem. What follows is a tricky love triangle that puts the brothers in a difficult spot, forcing them to navigate their feelings without letting their relationship fall apart.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film also features Dalip Tahil and Sushma Seth. Its music includes popular tracks such as Chal Mere Bhai and Chori Chori Sapnon Mein. The film is streaming on Prime Video.

6. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000)

Released on March 24, 2000, the film is in a fun-filled romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. Karisma plays Sapna, whose three uncles are determined to shape her life according to their own beliefs. While Bhola Nath (Om Puri) is a fitness enthusiast, Prabhu Nath (Paresh Rawal) is devoted to religion, and the Vicky Nath (Anupam Kher) is obsessed with fashion and music, Sapna struggles to get a little freedom from their constant supervision.

Things take a turn when she meets Raja (Salman Khan) during a trip to Europe. The two fall in love, but getting her uncles to approve of their relationship is another story altogether. Raja decides to win them over by pretending to be three very different people, each matching an uncle's interests. His increasingly funny attempts to impress them lead to plenty of confusion before the family begins to warm up to the idea of their marriage.

The film also stars Kader Khan and Johnny Lever. Its popular songs include Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai and Dheere Dheere Chalna. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge is available to stream on Prime Video and JioHotstar.